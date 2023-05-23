Centamin PLC Announces Result of AGM

RESULT OF AGM

PERTH, May 23, 2023 - Centamin Plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE) Centamin held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today, 23 May 2023, and announces that all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were put to the AGM on a poll and were passed with the requisite majority. The full results are detailed in the table below.

The Company's issued share capital eligible to be voted at the AGM was 1,158,432,695 ordinary shares and approximately 67% of the Company's issued share capital were voted at the AGM.

VOTES FOR[1] % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES WITHHELD[2] Ordinary Resolution 1 Adopt the annual accounts, strategic and governance reports and auditor's report on the accounts 770,079,292 99.35% 5,029,561 0.65% 9,321,704 Ordinary Resolution 2 Declare a final dividend of 2.5 US cents (US$0.025) per ordinary share 784,353,908 99.99% 44,653 0.01% 31,996 Ordinary Resolution 3.1 Approval of the Directors' remuneration report 769,490,172 98.13% 14,648,533 1.87% 291,852 Ordinary Resolution 3.2 Approval to increase the limit of the total fees payable to non-executive Directors 778,147,596 99.21% 6,165,778 0.79% 117,183 Ordinary Resolution 4.1 Re-election of James Rutherford 725,591,884 92.56% 58,339,185 7.44% 499,488 Ordinary Resolution 4.2 Re-election of Martin Horgan 778,514,301 99.23% 6,026,722 0.77% 339,534 Ordinary Resolution 4.3 Re-election of Ross Jerrard 777,623,113 99.18% 6,466,596 0.82% 338,848 Ordinary Resolution 4.4 Re-election of Dr Sally Eyre 766,491,745 97.76% 17,599,026 2.24% 339,787 Ordinary Resolution 4.5 Re-election of Marna Cloete 777,916,758 99.21% 6,212,565 0.79% 301,233 Ordinary Resolution 4.6 Re-election of Dr Catharine Farrow 759,429,954 97.81% 17,007,183 2.19% 7,993,421 Ordinary Resolution 4.7 Re-election of Hendrik Faul 777,688,956 99.18% 6,439,588 0.82% 302,013 Ordinary Resolution 4.8 Re-election of Dr Ibrahim Fawzy 772,152,573 98.47% 11,978,192 1.53% 299,792 Ordinary Resolution 4.9 Re-election of Mark Bankes 771,985,846 98.46% 12,105,676 1.54% 339,035 Ordinary Resolution 5.1 Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (auditor) 771,270,873 98.35% 12,914,653 1.65% 371,265 Ordinary Resolution 5.2 Authorise the Directors to agree the auditor's remuneration 778,996,514 99.32% 5,333,807 0.68% 99,016 Ordinary Resolution 6 Authority to allot relevant securities 760,493,404 96.96% 23,831,959 3.04% 105,194 Special Resolution 7.1 Disapplication of pre-emption rights 757,710,298 96.61% 26,627,962 3.39% 91,077 Special Resolution 7.2 Further disapplication of pre-emption rights 748,102,723 95.38% 36,240,085 4.62% 86,529 Special Resolution 8 Market purchase of ordinary shares 771,336,759 98.36% 12,869,331 1.64% 223,247

In accordance with LR 9.6.2R, a copy of the results of the AGM, along with a copy of resolutions passed other than those concerning ordinary business at the AGM, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The scrutineers of the poll were Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited. The full text of each of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM, a copy of which is available on the Centamin website (https://www.centamin.com/investors/shares-dividends/shareholder-meetings/).

[1] The "For" vote includes those giving the Chair of the AGM discretion.

[2] A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.

