Centamin PLC Announces Result of AGM

09:15 Uhr  |  Accesswire

RESULT OF AGM

PERTH, May 23, 2023 - Centamin Plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE) Centamin held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today, 23 May 2023, and announces that all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were put to the AGM on a poll and were passed with the requisite majority. The full results are detailed in the table below.

The Company's issued share capital eligible to be voted at the AGM was 1,158,432,695 ordinary shares and approximately 67% of the Company's issued share capital were voted at the AGM.

VOTES

FOR[1]

%

VOTES

AGAINST

%

VOTES

WITHHELD[2]

Ordinary Resolution 1

Adopt the annual accounts, strategic and governance reports and auditor's report on the accounts

770,079,292

99.35%

5,029,561

0.65%

9,321,704

Ordinary Resolution 2

Declare a final dividend of 2.5 US cents (US$0.025) per ordinary share

784,353,908

99.99%

44,653

0.01%

31,996

Ordinary Resolution 3.1

Approval of the Directors' remuneration report

769,490,172

98.13%

14,648,533

1.87%

291,852

Ordinary Resolution 3.2

Approval to increase the limit of the total fees payable to non-executive Directors

778,147,596

99.21%

6,165,778

0.79%

117,183

Ordinary Resolution 4.1

Re-election of James Rutherford

725,591,884

92.56%

58,339,185

7.44%

499,488

Ordinary Resolution 4.2

Re-election of Martin Horgan

778,514,301

99.23%

6,026,722

0.77%

339,534

Ordinary Resolution 4.3

Re-election of Ross Jerrard

777,623,113

99.18%

6,466,596

0.82%

338,848

Ordinary Resolution 4.4

Re-election of Dr Sally Eyre

766,491,745

97.76%

17,599,026

2.24%

339,787

Ordinary Resolution 4.5

Re-election of Marna Cloete

777,916,758

99.21%

6,212,565

0.79%

301,233

Ordinary Resolution 4.6

Re-election of Dr Catharine Farrow

759,429,954

97.81%

17,007,183

2.19%

7,993,421

Ordinary Resolution 4.7

Re-election of Hendrik Faul

777,688,956

99.18%

6,439,588

0.82%

302,013

Ordinary Resolution 4.8

Re-election of Dr Ibrahim Fawzy

772,152,573

98.47%

11,978,192

1.53%

299,792

Ordinary Resolution 4.9

Re-election of Mark Bankes

771,985,846

98.46%

12,105,676

1.54%

339,035

Ordinary Resolution 5.1

Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (auditor)

771,270,873

98.35%

12,914,653

1.65%

371,265

Ordinary Resolution 5.2

Authorise the Directors to agree the auditor's remuneration

778,996,514

99.32%

5,333,807

0.68%

99,016

Ordinary Resolution 6

Authority to allot relevant securities

760,493,404

96.96%

23,831,959

3.04%

105,194

Special Resolution 7.1

Disapplication of pre-emption rights

757,710,298

96.61%

26,627,962

3.39%

91,077

Special Resolution 7.2

Further disapplication of pre-emption rights

748,102,723

95.38%

36,240,085

4.62%

86,529

Special Resolution 8

Market purchase of ordinary shares

771,336,759

98.36%

12,869,331

1.64%

223,247

In accordance with LR 9.6.2R, a copy of the results of the AGM, along with a copy of resolutions passed other than those concerning ordinary business at the AGM, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The scrutineers of the poll were Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited. The full text of each of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM, a copy of which is available on the Centamin website (https://www.centamin.com/investors/shares-dividends/shareholder-meetings/).

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin Plc

Alexandra Barter-Carse, Head of Corporate Communications

investor@centaminplc.com

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell / Nick Hennis

+442037271000

centamin@fticonsulting.com

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
Company No: 109180

[1] The "For" vote includes those giving the Chair of the AGM discretion.

[2] A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756633/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Result-of-AGM


