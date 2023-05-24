Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

International Tower Hill Mines Announces Results from 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

18:25 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, May 24, 2023 - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the "Company") - (TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) announces the results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver, B.C. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 ("Meeting").

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders fixed the size of the board at six and elected the following individuals as directors of the Company, with all receiving a majority of the votes cast, as follows:

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Anton Drescher

108,705,702 (91.21 %)

10,479,565 (8.79 %)

Karl Hanneman

1 18,643,698 (99.55 %)

541,569 (0.45 %)

Stuart Harshaw

109,623,895 (91.98 %)

9,561,372 (8.02 %)

Marcelo Kim

108,658,993 (91.17 %)

10,526,274 (8.83 %)

Christopher Papagianis

117,128,771 (98.27 %)

2,056,496 (1.73 %)

Thomas Weng

118,050,005 (99.05 %)

1,135,262 (0.95 %)

The shareholders re-appointed the current auditors, Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

The shareholders approved, on an advisory non-binding basis, the compensation paid to the Company's executive officers (98.59% majority).

The detailed proxy voting on all resolutions submitted to the shareholders at the Meeting is contained in the "Report of Voting Results" for the Meeting which will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website or upon request by contacting the Company at (855) 428-2825.

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. controls 100% of the Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.

On behalf of
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

(signed) Karl L. Hanneman
Chief Executive Officer

This news release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-tower-hill-mines-announces-results-from-2023-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301833747.html

SOURCE International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.



Contact
Richard Solie, Jr., Manager - Investor Relations, E-mail: rsolie@ithmines.com, Direct line: 907-328-2825, Toll-Free: 1-855-428-2825
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1C4CG
CA46050R1029
www.ithmines.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap