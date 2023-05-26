Imperial Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, May 25, 2023 - Imperial Metals Corp. ("Imperial" or the "Company") (TSX:III) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 30, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").
Results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on May 24, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia are:
Name
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
Carolyn D. Anglin
99,913,855
96.25
3,894,273
3.75
J. Brian Kynoch
103,763,225
99.96
44,903
0.04
Pierre Lebel
99,417,392
95.77
4,390,736
4.23
Larry G. Moeller
103,763,183
99.96
44,945
0.04
Janine North
103,762,932
99.96
45,196
0.04
James P. Veitch
103,763,345
99.96
44,783
0.04
Edward A. Yurkowski
99,769,000
96.11
4,039,128
3.89
A total of 104,210,273 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 67.29% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results, filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
About Imperial
Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.
Company Contacts
Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959 Darb S. Dhillon | Chief Financial Officer | 604.488.2658
