Stillwater Critical Minerals to Attend Benchmark Minerals Battery Gigafactories USA Conference in Washington, DC, and THE Mining Event of the North in Quebec City

VANCOUVER, June 2, 2023 - Stillwater Critical Minerals (formerly Group Ten Metals) (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "SWCM") will be attending two exceptional North American events in June to discuss 2023 exploration and resource expansion drill plans at its flagship Stillwater West critical minerals project in America's iconic Stillwater mining district in Montana, as well as longer term corporate objectives.

President and CEO Michael Rowley will attend Benchmark Mineral Intelligence's Battery Gigafactories USA 2023 conference on June 8th and 9th in Washington DC. The event is a live, in-person conference that is focused on the rise of the US lithium-ion battery gigafactory economy and the need to build secure, sustainable critical mineral supply chains. Attendees include prominent personnel from across the battery metals supply chain and infrastructure sector as well as key legislators and policy makers. For more information, click here.

Mr. Rowley will also attend and present SWCM and Stillwater West at THE Mining Event of the North in Quebec City on June 19-21, 2023. The conference is Canada's invitation-only Tier 1 conference for mining companies, accredited investors, institutions, and funds and features keynotes and panels with well-known industry thought leaders. For more information, click here.

Warrant Extension

The Company further reports that it has applied for TSX Venture Exchange approval to extend the expiry date on certain warrants that are due to expire June 16, 2023 (the "Warrants"). Per the application, 7,406,250 Warrants that were originally issued as part of a financing completed in June 2021 (see news release June 16, 2021) will be extended to a new expiration date of June 16, 2024. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of CDN$ 0.55.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSX.V:PGE | OTCQB:PGEZF) is a mineral exploration company focused on its flagship Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co + Au project in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district in Montana, USA. With the recent addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to the team, the Company is well positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from this world-class American district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the on-going production of platinum group and other metals by neighboring Sibanye-Stillwater. An expanded NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, released January 2023, delineates a compelling suite of critical minerals contained within five Platreef-style nickel and copper sulphide deposits at Stillwater West, which host a total of 1.6 billion pounds of nickel, copper and cobalt, and 3.8 million ounces of palladium, platinum, rhodium, and gold, and remains open for expansion along trend and at depth.

Stillwater Critical Minerals also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, currently under an earn-in agreement with Heritage Mining, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co critical minerals project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory.

