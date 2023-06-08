Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Kiboko Gold Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

07:39 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Kiboko Gold Inc. (TSXV: KIB) ("Kiboko" or the "Company") reported that at today's annual general meeting of shareholders all resolutions detailed in the management information circular dated May 3, 2023, were approved, namely:

  • Approval to set the number of directors for the ensuing year at five;
  • Election of all nominee directors to the Board of Directors of the Company for the ensuing year;
  • Re-appointment of Davidson Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor's compensation; and
  • Approval of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan for the ensuing year.

A total of 31,154,979 common shares of the Company were voted at the AGM, representing 70.59% of the Company's outstanding common shares. The following table summarizes the voting results:

Resolution

For

Against

Withheld

1. Set the number of Directors at five (5)

100.00%

none

none

2. Elect Jeremy Link as Director

100.00%

none

none

3. Elect Craig Williams as Director

100.00%

none

none

4. Elect Dr. Olivier Féménias as Director

100.00%

none

none

5. Elect Jon Morda as Director

100.00%

none

none

6. Elect Amanda Sorsak as Director

100.00%

none

none

7. Appointment of Auditors

100.00%

none

none

8. Approval of Long-Term Incentive Plan

99.97%

0.03%

none

About Kiboko Gold Inc.

Kiboko is a Canadian-based gold exploration company focussed on advancing its 100+ km2 Harricana Project, located 55 km north of Val-d'Or, Québec, within the world-renowned southern Abitibi gold belt. Kiboko's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KIB".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Contact

For further information, please contact:

Jeremy Link
President and CEO
jlink@kibokogold.com
+1 (778) 381-5949 x 1

Brad Boland
Executive Vice-President & CFO
bboland@kibokogold.com
+1 (778) 381-5949 x 2


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Kiboko Gold Inc.

Kiboko Gold Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DN65
CA4937341077
www.kibokogold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap