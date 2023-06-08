Kiboko Gold Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Kiboko Gold Inc. (TSXV: KIB) ("Kiboko" or the "Company") reported that at today's annual general meeting of shareholders all resolutions detailed in the management information circular dated May 3, 2023, were approved, namely:

Approval to set the number of directors for the ensuing year at five;

Election of all nominee directors to the Board of Directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

Re-appointment of Davidson Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor's compensation; and

Approval of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan for the ensuing year.

A total of 31,154,979 common shares of the Company were voted at the AGM, representing 70.59% of the Company's outstanding common shares. The following table summarizes the voting results:

Resolution For Against Withheld 1. Set the number of Directors at five (5) 100.00% none none 2. Elect Jeremy Link as Director 100.00% none none 3. Elect Craig Williams as Director 100.00% none none 4. Elect Dr. Olivier Féménias as Director 100.00% none none 5. Elect Jon Morda as Director 100.00% none none 6. Elect Amanda Sorsak as Director 100.00% none none 7. Appointment of Auditors 100.00% none none 8. Approval of Long-Term Incentive Plan 99.97% 0.03% none

About Kiboko Gold Inc.

Kiboko is a Canadian-based gold exploration company focussed on advancing its 100+ km2 Harricana Project, located 55 km north of Val-d'Or, Québec, within the world-renowned southern Abitibi gold belt. Kiboko's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KIB".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005940/en/

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Jeremy Link

President and CEO

jlink@kibokogold.com

+1 (778) 381-5949 x 1

Brad Boland

Executive Vice-President & CFO

bboland@kibokogold.com

+1 (778) 381-5949 x 2