Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Vox Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

07:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

TORONTO, June 9, 2023 - Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to announce that each of the five individuals nominated for election as a director at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on June 8, 2023 was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld
Kyle Floyd

28,112,220

99.991%

2,505

0.009%
Rob Sckalor

28,112,220

99.991%

2,505

0.009%
Alastair McIntyre

28,112,220

99.991%

2,505

0.009%
Donovan Pollitt

26,742,220

95.118%

1,372,505

4.882%
Pascal Attard

26,742,220

95.118%

1,372,505

4.882%

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration, and (ii) adopting the Company's Omnibus Long Term Incentive Plan. Each of the resolutions approved at the Meeting were described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 25, 2023, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on Vox's website at www.voxroyalty.com.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 25 separate transactions to acquire over 50 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

For further information contact:

Kyle Floyd
Chief Executive Officer
info@voxroyalty.com
+1-345-815-3939

SOURCE: Vox Royalty Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760146/Vox-Announces-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-Results


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Vox Royalty Corp.

Vox Royalty Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3CUVP
CA92919F1036
www.voxroyalty.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap