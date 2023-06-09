Tincorp Announces AGM Results and Appointment of New CFO

Vancouver, June 9, 2023 - Tincorp Metals Inc. (TSXV: TIN) (OTCQX: TINFF) ("Tincorp" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2023. The voting results are as follows:

Total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at Record Date: 66,557,423

Total percentage of Common Shares voted: 52.90%

Matter Voted Upon Voting Result Fixing the number of directors of the Company at six (6)





The number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year was fixed at six (6), by a majority of shareholders: Votes For

Votes against

33,539,795 (99.89%) 36,075 (0.11%) Election of Directors





















The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, by a majority of shareholders:

Votes For Votes Withheld Non Vote Gordon Neal 32,736,428 (97.50%) 839,442 (2.5%) 1,633,290 Lorne Waldman 33,542,676 (99.90%) 33,194 (0.1%) 1,633,290 Dr. Rui Feng 33,221,064 (98.94%) 354,806 (1.06%) 1,633,290 Bhakti Pavani 33,222,785 (98.95%) 353,085 (1.05%) 1,633,290 Alex Zhang

Hernan Uribe-Zeballos 33,222,151

33,223,012 (98.95%)

(98.95%) 353,719

352,858 (1.05%)

(1.05%) 1,633,290

1,633,290 Appointment of Deloitte LLP, as auditors of the Company







Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration, by a majority of shareholders: Votes For Votes Withheld 35,183,495 (99.93%) 25,665 (0.07%) Approval of Amended and Restated 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan (the "Plan")



The Plan was approved by a majority of shareholders:

Votes For Votes Against Non Vote 33,055,857 (98.45%) 520,013 (1.55%) 1,633,290

Appointment of CFO

Ms. Jean Zhang resigned from her position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effectively immediately to pursue other career opportunities. The Company would like to thank Ms. Zhang for her efforts and wishes her success in her future endeavours.

The Company has appointed Mr. Derek Liu, CPA, CGA as its new Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Mr. Liu has extensive experience in finance and accounting. He has held senior accounting positions, such as corporate controller and chief financial officer in several public Canadian mining companies, and currently is also the Chief Financial Officer of Silvercorp Metals Inc.

About Tincorp

Tincorp Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focusing on tin projects in Bolivia and a gold project near Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. The Company has signed agreements to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Porvenir Project and SF Tin Project, which are 70 km southeast of Oruro, Bolivia. The Company's 100% owned Skukum Gold Project is approximately 84 km south of Whitehorse by road. An independent mineral resource estimate update in respect of the Skukum Gold Project was completed in October 2022.

On Behalf of Tincorp Metals Inc.

signed "Gordon Neal"

Gordon Neal, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations, Tincorp Metals Inc.

Phone: +1 (604)-336-5919

Email: info@tincorp.com

www.tincorp.com

