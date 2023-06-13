Westward Gold Appoints Al Fabbro to Board of Directors

Vancouver, June 13, 2023 - Westward Gold Inc. (CSE:WG) (OTC:WGLIF) (FSE:IM50) ("Westward" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Allan ("Al") Fabbro to the Company's board of directors as an Independent Director.

Mr. Fabbro is a 40-year veteran of the finance and mining industries, and currently serves as President, CEO and Lead Director of Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSX-V: MMA). From 1984 to 1990, he led the retail trading department of Yorkton Securities, followed by six years with their Natural Resources Group. Mr. Fabbro subsequently joined Canaccord Capital as an Investment Advisor, a role he held for a decade. More recently, Al was also Co-Founder and Lead Director of Roxgold Inc., which was named the top company on the TSX Venture 50 and raised in excess of $60 million in equity financing during his tenure. Roxgold was acquired by Fortuna Silver Mines in 2021 in a deal valued at ~C$1 billion.

Following his tenure at Canaccord Capital, Mr. Fabbro became President of American Consolidated Minerals Corp. ("ACM") in 2009. At that time, ACM owned - and was actively exploring - the Toiyabe Gold Project in Lander County, Nevada ("Toiyabe"), now Westward's flagship property. Under Mr. Fabbro's leadership, prior to ACM's acquisition by Starcore International Mines Ltd. in 2014, some of the most significant drilling campaigns were conducted at Toiyabe.

Mr. Al Fabbro, incoming Director, commented: "I've been intrigued by what the Westward team has been able to accomplish at Toiyabe, the fresh approach they've taken to its exploration, and the regional consolidation. I'm pleased that the property is getting the attention it deserves, and grateful for the opportunity to be involved in its development once again. I've always felt like I had some unfinished business here."

Westward also announces the resignation of Mr. Johnathan Dewdney from the board of directors. The Company would like to extend its gratitude to Mr. Dewdney for his long-tenured work and wishes him the best in future endeavours.

Colin Moore, Westward President and CEO, commented: "On behalf of management and the board of directors I would like to thank John for his tireless efforts supporting the Company over the last many years. He was a key contributor to the transactions that led to our current asset portfolio in Nevada, fundraising efforts, and overall corporate strategy. I would also like to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Al Fabbro, whose personal knowledge of Toiyabe and experienced industry leadership will serve us immensely moving forward."

Option Grant

In addition, the Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 600,000 stock options (the "Options") to Mr. Al Fabbro and Mr. Terry Salman. Mr. Salman was recently appointed as Strategic Advisor to the Company (see press release dated March 27, 2023). The Options, which vest immediately, are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant.

About Westward Gold

Westward Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Toiyabe, Turquoise Canyon, and East Saddle Projects located in the Cortez Hills area of Lander County, Nevada, and the Coyote and Rossi Projects located along the Carlin Trend in Elko County, Nevada. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

