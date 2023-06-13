LEXI to Settle Portion of Interest Payment in Shares

Toronto, June 13, 2023 - Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LEXI) (the "Company" or "LEXI") has agreed to settle a portion of the interest payment due to Arena Investors, LP ("Arena") as at June 20, 2023 in common shares of LEXI ("Common Shares"). Pursuant to the credit agreement dated February 1, 2023 between Arena and the Company, as amended, (the "Credit Facility"), as at June 20, 2023, the Company will owe Arena interest in the amount of $142,685.33. Arena has elected to take payment of $71,342 of such amount through the issuance of Common Shares, at a deemed price equal to $0.19 per Common Share, being the market price on June 12, 2023 (as determined pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV")).

The issuance of the Common Shares to Arena is subject to TSXV acceptance.

About Lithium Energi Exploration, Inc.

Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium brine assets in Argentina. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Catamarca, Argentina, the Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: LEXI), the Frankfurt Exchange (FSE: L09) and the U.S. OTC markets (OTC Pink: LXENF). LEXI's portfolio of prospective lithium brine concessions in the Argentina Province of Catamarca (heart of the lithium triangle) includes approximately 57,000 hectares and a 20% interest in Triangle Lithium Argentina, S.A., which owns an additional 15,000 hectares - all located in and around the Antofalla Salar, one of the largest basins in the region, which is over 130 km long and up to 20 km across and the Hombre Muerto Salar, Argentina's long-producing lithium basin. LEXI is committed to innovation, sustainability, and quality, striving to differentiate itself from other players in the industry to maximize its potential for success. For more information, please visit our website at lithiumenergi.com.

For more information about Lithium Energi Exploration, Inc., please view the Company's filings at www.SEDAR.com.

