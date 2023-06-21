Centamin PLC Announces Standard form for Notification of Major Holdings
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
PERTH, June 21, 2023 -
- Issuer Details
ISIN
|
JE00B5TT1872
Issuer Name
UK or Non-UK Issuer
|
UK
2. Reason for Notification
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
City of registered office(if applicable)
|
New York
Country of registered office (if applicable)
|
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
|
Name
|
City of registered
office
|
Country of registered
office
|
VanEck Natural Resources ETF
|
|
|
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
|
|
|
VanEck Africa ETF
|
|
|
VanEck Egypt ETF
|
|
|
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
|
|
|
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|
|
|
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|
|
|
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
|
|
|
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
|
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|
16-June-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
|
20-June-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 +
8.B 2)
|
Total of both in
% (8.A + 8.B)
|
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
9.6048
|
0.00000
|
9.6048
|
1,158,432,960
|
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
10.3295
|
0.00000
|
10.3295
|
1,156,450,695
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/Type of
shares ISIN code(if possible)
|
Number of direct
voting rights (DTR5.1)
|
Number of
indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|
% of indirect
voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|
JE00B5TT1872
|
111,264,960
|
|
9.6048
|
|
Sub Total 8.A
|
111,264,960
|
9.6048%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/conversion period
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted
|
% of voting
rights
|
Sub Total 8.B1
|
|
|
|
Type of financial
instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/conversion period
|
Physical or cash settlement
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
Sub Total 8.B2
|
|
|
|
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
Ultimate controlling person
|
Name of controlled undertaking
|
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable
threshold
|
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Africa ETF
|
0.043100
|
|
0.043100%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Egypt ETF
|
0.045000
|
|
0.045000%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
|
5.327400
|
|
5.327400%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
|
3.307200
|
|
3.307200%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Natural Resources ETF
|
0.002000
|
|
0.002000%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
|
0.050300
|
|
0.050300%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|
0.35920
|
|
0.359200%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|
0.34230
|
|
0.34230%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
|
0.128200
|
|
0.128200%
10 .In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
|
Glass Lewis
In case of proxy voting
The number and % of voting rights held
|
111,264,960 shares and 9.6048% voting right
The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
Open
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
|
20-June-2023
13. Place Of Completion
|
Tampa, FL, USA
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Centamin Plc
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762666/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Standard-form-for-Notification-of-Major-Holdings