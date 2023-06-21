Star Royalties Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Toronto, June 21, 2023 - Star Royalties Ltd. ("Star Royalties", or the "Company") (TSXV:STRR) (OTC:STRFF) is pleased to announce that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2023, each of the seven nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 5, 2023, were re-elected as directors of Star Royalties.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Directors Nominee Votes

For %

For Votes Against % Against Votes Withheld % Withheld Anthony Lesiak 34,244,338 99.90 34,010 0.10 - - Alexandre Pernin 34,244,338 99.90 34,010 0.10 - - Jinhee Magie 34,264,938 99.96 13,410 0.04 - - Jay Layman 34,213,838 99.81 64,510 0.19 - - Beatriz Orrantia 30,744,338 89.69 3,534,010 10.31 - - Kylie Dickson 34,244,338 99.90 34,010 0.10 - - Belinda Labatte 31,405,338 91.62 2,873,010 8.38 - - Appointment of KPMG LLP as external auditors 35,450,259 99.98 - - 5,838 0.02 Re-approval of the Omnibus Plan 34,159,323 99.65 119,025 0.35 - -

Biographical information on all directors is available at www.starroyalties.com

CONTACT INFORMATION

For more information, please visit our website at starroyalties.com or contact:

Alex Pernin, P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer and Director

apernin@starroyalties.com

+1 647 494 5001 Dmitry Kushnir, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

dkushnir@starroyalties.com

+1 647 494 5088

About Star Royalties Ltd.

Star Royalties Ltd. is a precious metals and carbon credit royalty and streaming company. The Company innovated the world's first carbon credit royalties in forestry and regenerative agriculture through its majority-owned, pure-green joint venture, Green Star Royalties Ltd., and offers investors exposure to precious metals and carbon credit prices. The Company's objective is to provide wealth creation by originating accretive transactions with superior alignment to both counterparties and shareholders.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.