Star Royalties Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
Toronto, June 21, 2023 - Star Royalties Ltd. ("Star Royalties", or the "Company") (TSXV:STRR) (OTC:STRFF) is pleased to announce that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2023, each of the seven nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 5, 2023, were re-elected as directors of Star Royalties.
Detailed results of the vote are set out below:
|
Directors Nominee
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Anthony Lesiak
|
34,244,338
|
99.90
|
34,010
|
0.10
|
-
|
-
|
Alexandre Pernin
|
34,244,338
|
99.90
|
34,010
|
0.10
|
-
|
-
|
Jinhee Magie
|
34,264,938
|
99.96
|
13,410
|
0.04
|
-
|
-
|
Jay Layman
|
34,213,838
|
99.81
|
64,510
|
0.19
|
-
|
-
|
Beatriz Orrantia
|
30,744,338
|
89.69
|
3,534,010
|
10.31
|
-
|
-
|
Kylie Dickson
|
34,244,338
|
99.90
|
34,010
|
0.10
|
-
|
-
|
Belinda Labatte
|
31,405,338
|
91.62
|
2,873,010
|
8.38
|
-
|
-
|
Appointment of KPMG LLP as external auditors
|
35,450,259
|
99.98
|
-
|
-
|
5,838
|
0.02
|
Re-approval of the Omnibus Plan
|
34,159,323
|
99.65
|
119,025
|
0.35
|
-
|
-
Biographical information on all directors is available at www.starroyalties.com
About Star Royalties Ltd.
Star Royalties Ltd. is a precious metals and carbon credit royalty and streaming company. The Company innovated the world's first carbon credit royalties in forestry and regenerative agriculture through its majority-owned, pure-green joint venture, Green Star Royalties Ltd., and offers investors exposure to precious metals and carbon credit prices. The Company's objective is to provide wealth creation by originating accretive transactions with superior alignment to both counterparties and shareholders.
