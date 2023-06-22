Progressive Planet Gears Up for Commercialization of Low Carbon Innovations by Naming Steve Gurney President

Commits to increasing investor outreach by moving Ian Grant to VP of Strategy and Investor Relations

KAMLOOPS, June 22, 2023 - Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company"), a leader in developing CleanTech solutions for the planet, optimizes leadership team by naming Steve Gurney President as it enters commercialization phase of low carbon and carbon sequestering innovations for the cement and agriculture industries.

Gurney was previously President of Progressive Planet Products Inc., the Company's wholly owned manufacturing subsidiary, and brings 33 years' experience within operations that scaled from startup to production of millions of packaged products annually. Gurney steps into an expanded role as President of the parent Company.

The move comes following Progressive Planet announcing it will break ground on a PozGlass™ 100G pilot plant in 2023 and scale manufacturing operations for CARBON PK™ natural fertilizer in 2024. PozGlass replaces cement, sequesters CO 2 , and is made from post-consumer glass diverted from landfills using a patent-pending process. CARBON PK's proprietary formulation is reducing fertilizer application by 50% on 617 acres in Western Canada in 2023. As President, Gurney will use his extensive experience to lead the expansion of both technologies.

Concurrently, Progressive Planet announces Ian Grant as VP of Strategy and Investor Relations. Grant, previously COO, shifts his focus externally while remaining a key part of the leadership team.

As part of completing annual reviews, PLAN announces that the Board of Directors has granted a total of 1,600,000 stock options to directors, officers, and insiders of the Company, exercisable at $0.275 for a period of three years. All options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

"Progressive Planet has now entered into an aggressive commercialization phase of major cement and agricultural innovations," said Progressive Planet CEO Steve Harpur.

Added Harpur: "At the same time, we are committed to increasing investor awareness and delivering shareholder value. Moving Steve and Ian into their new roles sets up Progressive Planet towards success on both fronts."

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance. For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:

About Progressive Planet:

We are a CleanTech and manufacturing company based in Kamloops, British Columbia, in the heart of some of Canada's richest volcanic fields, which are the prime ingredient of our innovations. Our expertise lies in merging CleanTech with ancient volcanic ash and recycled minerals to create planet-friendly products that fight climate change and protect our planet's health.

Our products are in 10,000+ retail stores across North America. Our innovations, created at our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Innovation, bring positive disruption to the cement, agricultural and animal-care sectors by creating products that help reduce carbon footprints and restore ecosystems.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

