Karora Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 - Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the voting results of its annual meeting of shareholders held today.

Election of Directors

The nominee directors listed in Karora's management information circular dated May 19, 2023 were elected as directors. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting voted as follows:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Peter Goudie 79,616,661 96.31 % 3,051,745 3.69 % Scott Hand 79,593,865 96.28 % 3,074,541 3.72 % Paul Huet 78,574,144 95.05 % 4,094,262 4.95 % Shirley In't Veld 79,690,756 96.40 % 2,977,650 3.60 % Meri Verli 81,271,571 98.31 % 1,396,835 1.69 % Chad Williams 80,541,136 97.43 % 2,127,270 2.57 %

Other Items

The resolution to reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved by 97.92% of the votes cast on the resolution.

About Karora Resources

