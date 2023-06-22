Globex Mining Enterprises Announces Results of Annual Meeting

ROUYN-NORANDA, June 22, 2023 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce that all five nominees listed in its 2023 management information circular were re-elected as directors at Globex's annual meeting of shareholders held today in Toronto, Ontario.
At the meeting, the following individuals were re-elected as directors of Globex on a vote by ballot, with the following results:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Against
Jack Stoch
16,009,295
28,652
Dianne Stoch
15,955,883
82,064
Ian Atkinson
13,153,795
2,884,152
Chris Bryan
15,953,795
84,152
Johannes H. C. van Hoof
15,952,633
85,314
Director biographies are available in the Management section of Globex's website at www.globexmining.com.
At the meeting, Globex's shareholders also appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Globex's auditor.
This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex.
