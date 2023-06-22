Menü Artikel
Globex Mining Enterprises Announces Results of Annual Meeting

22:23 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ROUYN-NORANDA, June 22, 2023 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce that all five nominees listed in its 2023 management information circular were re-elected as directors at Globex's annual meeting of shareholders held today in Toronto, Ontario.

At the meeting, the following individuals were re-elected as directors of Globex on a vote by ballot, with the following results:

Nominee Votes For Votes Against
Jack Stoch 16,009,295 28,652
Dianne Stoch 15,955,883 82,064
Ian Atkinson 13,153,795 2,884,152
Chris Bryan 15,953,795 84,152
Johannes H. C. van Hoof 15,952,633 85,314

Director biographies are available in the Management section of Globex's website at www.globexmining.com.

At the meeting, Globex's shareholders also appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Globex's auditor.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1		 Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com


