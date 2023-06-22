Northern Graphite Clarifies Namibian Export Ban on Unprocessed Critical Minerals

Ottawa, June 22, 2023 - Northern Graphite Corp. (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern) comments on news reports that Namibia, home to the Company's Okanjande graphite project, has banned the export of unprocessed lithium and other critical minerals.

"We have consulted with the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Namibia, and we have been assured that this ban only applies to unprocessed ore and as such should have no bearing on our plans to mine and process graphite bearing resources into concentrate at Okanjande," said Northern Graphite Chief Executive Officer Hugues Jacquemin.

"This prohibition applies strictly to unprocessed critical minerals. Value should be added at least up to the concentrate, carbonate/hydroxide level," said Mr. Andreas Simon, a spokesperson for Namibia's Ministry of Mines and Energy in a statement provided to Northern.

The Okanjande project, due to come back on line in 2024, will involve mining and processing graphite bearing material and exporting concentrates to supply traditional markets as well as to the fast-growing electric vehicle industry.

About Northern Graphite

Northern is a Canadian, TSX Venture Exchange listed company that is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high value products critical to the green economy including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

Northern is the only significant graphite producing company in North America and will become the third largest producer outside of China when its Namibian operations come back online. The Company also has two large scale development projects, Bissett Creek in Ontario and Okanjande in Namibia, that have the potential to generate continued production growth in the future. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable jurisdictions.

Qualified Person

Gregory Bowes, B.Sc. MBA P.Geo, the Chairman of Northern, is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

