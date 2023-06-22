Nighthawk Gold Announces Results from its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX: NHK; OTCQX: MIMZF) announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2023, were duly approved. The results for each of the matters at the meeting are set out below:

1. Election of Directors

The following individuals were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders:

Name of Nominee Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD Keyvan Salehi 48,260,613 99.7% 146,235 0.3% Brian Howlett 48,262,213 99.7% 144,635 0.3% Morris Prychidny 48,276,913 99.7% 129,935 0.3% Eric Tremblay 48,197,913 99.6% 208,935 0.4% Daniel Noone 37,521,174 77.5% 10,885,674 22.5% Edie Hofmeister 48,288,593 99.8% 118,255 0.2% Sara Heston 48,195,653 99.6% 211,195 0.4%

2. Reappointment of Auditors

The auditors for the Company, MNP LLP were re-appointed for the ensuing year.

About Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with 100% ownership of more than 947 km2 District Scale Property within 200 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. The Colomac Gold Project PEA1 demonstrates a potential large-scale gold operation of 290,000oz/year per year over 11.2-year conceptual mine life that generates a C$1.2 billion after-tax NPV 5% and 35% IRR (after taxes) based on a US$1,600/oz gold. Nighthawk's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing its assets towards a development decision.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the Company's Mineral Resource Estimates, PEA and the potential extractability of the OP and UG mineralization, the potential expansion of Mineral Resource Estimates, the potential for the economics of the Project to improve, the potential for the Project to grow, the potential for higher-grade assay results, the potential of the Project to be a 'top-tier' gold project in a safe mining jurisdiction, the potential of the Project to be developed, the large-scale and robust nature of the Project PEA, the advancement of the PEA towards a higher-level economic study, the continued exploration and drilling initiatives and having the necessary funding required to complete these initiatives, the prospectivity of exploration targets, the potential economic viability of the assets, and the advancement of projects towards a development decision. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "scheduled", "suggesting", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nighthawk to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, environmental risks, COVID-19 and other pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Nighthawk's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022, available on www.sedar.com. Although Nighthawk has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nighthawk does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cautionary Statement regarding the PEA

The reader is advised that the PEA summarized in this press release is only a conceptual study of the potential viability of the Project's mineral resource estimates, and the economic and technical viability of the Project and its estimated mineral resources has not been demonstrated. The PEA is preliminary in nature and provides only an initial, high-level review of the Project's potential and design options; there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. The PEA conceptual LOM plan and economic model include numerous assumptions and mineral resource estimates including Inferred mineral resource estimates. Inferred mineral resource estimates are considered to be too speculative geologically to have any economic considerations applied to such estimates. There is no guarantee that Inferred mineral resource estimates will be converted to Indicated or Measured mineral resources, or that Indicated or Measured resources can be converted to mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, and as such there is no guarantee the Project economics described herein will be achieved. Mineral resource estimates may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant risks, uncertainties and other factors, as more particularly described in the Cautionary Statements at the end of this news release.

1For more information on the Colomac Gold Project Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), please refer to the NI 43-101 technical report titled "Colomac Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Northwest Territories, Canada" dated June 9, 2023 which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Company's website (www.nighthawkgold.com).

