Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Fortuna reports results of Annual General Meeting

00:03 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, June 22, 2023 - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) hereby announces the voting results at the Company's annual general meeting held on June 22, 2023.

A total of 142,378,954 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 48.95% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting including the appointment of auditors, the election of management's nominees as directors and the renewal of the Company's Amended and Restated Share Unit Plan.

Detailed results of the votes on the election of directors are as follows:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld
Jorge Ganoza Durant 108,105,962 (99.24%) 824,773 (0.76%)
David Laing 96,326,268 (88.43%) 12,604,468 (11.57%)
Mario Szotlender 107,953,976 (99.10%) 976,760 (0.90%)
David Farrell 106,606,541 (97.87%) 2,324,195 (2.13%)
Alfredo Sillau 107,705,732 (98.88%) 1,225,004 (1.12%)
Kylie Dickson 105,875,446 (97.20%) 3,055,289 (2.80%)
Kate Harcourt 107,743,736 (98.91%) 1,187,000 (1.09%)
Salma Seetaroo 107,861,182 (99.02%) 1,069,554 (0.98%)

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | www.fortunasilver.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube




Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0ETVA
CA3499151080
www.fortunasilver.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap