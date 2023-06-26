New Found Provides Update on Industry-leading 3-D Seismic Survey at Its Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to provide an update on its industry-leading 3-D seismic survey that will cover 47 km2 along the Appleton ("AFZ") and JBP Fault Zones ("JBPFZ") at its Queensway Project. New Found's 100%-owned Queensway Project comprises a 1,662km2 area, accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway, 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Highlights

The seismic program was announced on March 7, 2023, and is being conducted by HiSeis, an industry leader in hard rock seismic surveys.

Preparation and line construction for the seismic program was completed on June 25, 2023. The Company is pleased to announce it has now entered the acquisition phase of the program.

The acquisition phase utilizes over 20,000 energy source points generating 3-D seismic data across a 47km 2 grid area and is expected to wrap up by early August (Figure 1).

grid area and is expected to wrap up by early August (Figure 1). At such time, the program will enter its final phase: data compilation and interpretation. This final phase is targeted to be complete by late September with more detailed interpretation and analysis expected to continue.

Greg Matheson, COO of New Found Gold, stated: "3-D seismic could change the game at Queensway as we look to deeper layers of the gold system, as well as areas more distal from the Appleton Fault corridor. Our exploration team has gained a deep understanding of the mineralized system at Queensway through extensive exploration efforts and roughly 425,000m drilled to date. This includes recognition of high-grade gold mineralization found further from the AFZ, including recent discoveries at Jackpot and Iceberg East. We have an excellent training set of 16 near-surface zones that will aid in fingerprinting new potential host structures for gold mineralization. By early October, we will be in a position to drill test targets highlighted by the 3-D seismic. This program represents a significant investment into the project that upholds our long-term view of Queensway and it is our belief that it will provide benefits for both exploration and development for years to come. I would like to thank HiSeis and the many seismic contractors working on the ground who have carried out a very ambitious project with high regard for safety and efficiency."

Seismic Survey Details

The planned survey covers 47 km 2 with over 260 km of source lines, with source points spaced at 12.5m intervals and 23,463 geophone receiver stations.

with over 260 km of source lines, with source points spaced at 12.5m intervals and 23,463 geophone receiver stations. 100m separated source lines and perpendicular 100m separated receiver lines have been constructed to optimize resolution from 200-1000m in depth but will give good resolution down to 3000m.

A 2-D transect line extending 27km across the Davidsville sedimentary basin will provide resolution of the broader geological architecture of the thrust belt in central Newfoundland to depths of 8-9km.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 500,000m drill program at Queensway and is well funded for this program with cash and marketable securities of approximately $52-million as of June 2023.

Please see the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Matheson consents to the publication of this press release dated June 26, 2023, by New Found. Mr. Matheson certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

