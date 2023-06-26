Irving Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2023 - Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF) ("Irving") reports that Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") has given notice of exercise of its right, pursuant to the investment agreement dated April 22, 2019, as amended, made between Irving and Newmont, to make a further subscription for common shares of Irving ("Shares"). It is expected that 1,429,573 Shares will be issued at a price of C$1.0351 per Share. The proceeds from this private placement will be used for exploration on Irving's Omu project in Hokkaido, Japan.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,

President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 971-0209

info@IRVresources.com

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation including, without limitation, statements as to the expected use of the proceeds from the private placement. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the closing of Newmont's subscription as well as customary risks of the mineral resource exploration industry.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, in the United States or to any "U.S. Person" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act")) of any securities of Irving. The securities of Irving have not been, and will not be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person absent registration under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an applicable exemption therefrom.

SOURCE: Irving Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763590/Irving-Resources-Announces-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement