Cosa Resources Announces Acquisition of Orbit Uranium Exploration Property in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, June 26, 2023 - Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE:COSA) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 100% owned Orbit uranium exploration property in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan.

Highlights

Orbit covers four kilometres of the interpreted strike extension of a reactivated graphitic structural trend

Drilling 10 kilometres southwest along trend intersected 0.07% U over 0.2 metres within strongly altered graphitic faulting



The 6,669-hectare project was acquired by low-cost staking and is 100% owned by Cosa Resources with no encumbrances



Cosa's uranium exploration portfolio now comprises 147,347 hectares of highly prospective exploration ground in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan

Keith Bodnarchuk, President & CEO, commented: "The acquisition of Orbit further demonstrates Cosa's commitment to identifying and pursuing opportunities that have been historically overlooked and under explored. We will continue to seek new opportunities that afford Cosa's shareholders exposure to meaningful exploration in exciting areas."

Andy Carmichael, VP of Exploration commented: "We are delighted to have acquired this prospective ground which has never seen a ground-based electromagnetic survey or a drill hole despite being located along trend of a graphitic structure hosting strong alteration and weak uranium mineralization. Located only 22 kilometres south of a past producing mine and a currently operating mill, we look forward to advancing this project towards drill testing."

Orbit Property

The Orbit Property comprises two mineral claims totaling 6,669 hectares. Orbit is located 19 kilometres south of the Athabasca Basin and 22 kilometres south of the Key Lake Mill and former Key Lake Mine (Figure 2). Between 1983 and 2002 the Key Lake Mine produced 209.8 million pounds of U3O8 at an average grade of 2.3% U3O8. The Key Lake Mill is one of three licensed uranium mills in Saskatchewan and processes ore from the McArthur River Mine. Access to Orbit is good as provincial Highway 914 passes within 17 kilometres and an existing network of winter roads extends to within 11 kilometers of the Property.

Orbit covers four kilometres of the interpreted strike extension of a prospective, reactivated graphitic structural trend which hosts weak mineralization and strong alteration to the southwest. Historical airborne- and ground-based electromagnetic (EM) surveys southwest of Orbit mapped over 13 kilometres of continuous conductive trend associated with a magnetic break, suggesting a graphitic structural zone adjacent to a lithological boundary. The trend is sub-parallel to that hosting the mined-out Gaertner and Deilmann uranium deposits at Key Lake

Limited diamond drilling completed on strike intersected favourable results, confirming the conductive trend represents reactivated graphitic structures hosting strong alteration and weak mineralization. Ten kilometres southwest of Orbit, drill hole TED-01 intersected 0.07% U3O8 over 0.2 metres (106.4 - 106.6 metres) within a strongly altered, metre-scale graphitic fault. Eight kilometres southwest of Orbit, drill hole TED-06 intersected strong alteration within the same graphitic structure intersected by TED-01, indicating structural continuity along strike and potential to host additional zones of strong alteration and uranium mineralization.

As the conductive trend was defined to the northeastern limit of the historical survey areas located only 1.5 kilometres from Orbit, Cosa believes there is a high probability that the prospective graphitic structures continue onto the Property.

Next Steps

Initial work will include compilation and interpretation of existing geological and geophysical data. Due to the lack of sandstone and expected shallow (<50 metres) depth to the inferred target horizon, Cosa anticipates that initial exploration work will include airborne or ground EM surveying to map the interpreted extension of the prospective graphitic structural zone, airborne or ground gravity surveying to locate gravity low anomalies potentially indicative of basement-hosted alteration zones, and diamond drilling as warranted.

Figure 1 - Cosa's Athabasca Portfolio with Prospective Uranium Corridors



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 - Orbit Project Map



Click Image To View Full Size

Stock Option Grant

The Company would also like to announce that it has granted 950,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The incentive stock options will vest over a period of two years, have an exercise price of $0.36 per share, and are valid for a 5-year period from the grant date. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan.

About Cosa Resources

Cosa Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and is focused on the exploration of its uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio includes seven uranium exploration properties: Ursa, Orion, Castor, Charcoal, Helios, Astro, and Orbit totaling 147,347 ha in the eastern, northern, and southern Athabasca Basin region.

The team behind Cosa Resources has a track record of success in Saskatchewan, with several decades of combined experience in uranium exploration, discovery, and development in the province.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andy Carmichael, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cosa Resources. Mr. Carmichael is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101. This news release refers to neighboring properties in which the Company has no interest. Mineralization on those neighboring properties does not necessarily indicate mineralization on the Company's properties.

Contact

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO

info@cosaresources.ca

+1 888-899-2672 (COSA)

