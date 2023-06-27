AGM Statement

Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, advises that at 2:00 pm today (UK time), it will be holding its Annual General Meeting.

The following is the text of the statement that will be made by Mr. Mike Hodgson, the Chief Executive of the Company.

Highlights of the statement are:

Coringa continuing to provide gold production at better than projected levels.

Exploration alliance with Vale progressing well, with 3 drill rigs currently operating.

Positive progress continuing to be made on the licencing of Coringa with support from the indigenous communities and the residents of the PDS Terra Nostra.





Text of statement

"Good afternoon and thank you for attending our Annual General Meeting.

"We have enjoyed a successful start to 2023 both in our production operations and with exploration activity.

"On the operational front, both Coringa and Palito have continued to perform well, and the Coringa deposit continues to perform better than the modelling suggested, with excellent payability per metre developed. We continue to advance the mine development using the split blasting technique which allows a minimum mining width of one metre and reduces dilution in the process.

"The ore from Coringa delivered to the Palito plant for processing during the first quarter of 2023 was in excess of 9.0 g/t, and we have continued to generate excellent ore tonnage and grade during the second quarter.

"On the exploration side, the alliance that we announced with Vale, the Brazilian mining giant, is very exciting and has brought with it an initial work programme which is expected to be concluded during the first quarter of 2024 and a budget for this of up to US$5 million. Whilst our attention has been focused on gold prospects, we know that our tenement package is also very prospective for other minerals. The announcement in March 2022 of the discovery of copper porphyry mineralisation at our Matilda prospect, sparked interest from a number of the major mining groups and following site visits and proposals we selected Vale for a variety of reasons including their agreement that Serabi would be allowed to retain 100% of any discoveries that were principally gold.

"We have three contractor operated rigs at site and these are working over separate exploration sites. The programme which includes up to 15,000 metres of exploration drilling will cover a number of the Company's exploration prospects. Whilst in the longer-term Vale's focus through the alliance will be on base metals rather than gold, the deal means that any gold deposits identified in the programme, and particularly this initial phase, which is fairly broad, revert to Serabi. Subject to the outcome of this initial exploration phase and identification of a copper project, Vale will continue to sole fund further exploration, evaluation and economic studies with Serabi receiving bullet payments at certain milestones and retaining exposure to the project.

"We are continuing to make progress with the licencing of Coringa. The indigenous study was completed in late April 2023 and is with the technical departments of the Indigenous community associations and the tribes themselves for review and comment. Given the physical distance between the locations of the villages and Coringa itself and the findings of the study, we are not expecting major issues with this review process. The report will then be submitted to FUNAI the government agency for the indigenous populations for their final approval. With the ECI completed and approved by all necessary parties, the requirement of the Brazilian court order of August 2022 will be satisfied. At this current time, we therefore believe the legal departments of SEMAS and the ANM will no longer be restricted in their ability to issue new licences for the project.

"I would like to take this opportunity to reaffirm that, in respect of Coringa, Serabi has at all times complied promptly with the licencing demands made of it by the relevant authorities. Despite some suggestions to the contrary, we have the support of the local communities of the PDS Terra Nostra and the indigenous communities for the continued development of the project. We have always been, and continue to be, very conscious of the potential social and environmental impacts of the project. Initially we amended the development plan for Coringa to install a dry tailings solution for the project in recognition of environmental concerns of using wet tailings facilities. With the current plan to use the Palito processing plant, and only have a crusher and ore sorter at Coringa, this further reduces potential impacts on the local communities.

"With continuing strength in the gold price, I hope this positive news for the year so far and continued progress over the rest of 2023 will start to be reflected in the share price during the coming months."

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

