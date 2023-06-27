Piedmont Lithium Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

Piedmont Lithium ("Piedmont", "Company") (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle ("EV") supply chain, today released its inaugural sustainability report, Progressing with Purpose. The report affirms the Company's commitment to being a responsible, respectful steward of the planet, people, and the communities where Piedmont plans to operate its wholly owned projects, Tennessee Lithium and Carolina Lithium.

Piedmont President and CEO Keith Phillips said the Company has a unique opportunity to chart its own course as it begins its environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") journey. "We are fortunate to be starting from a clean slate with the full ability to build sustainability into the foundation of our organization," Phillips said. "Our inaugural sustainability report represents an important first step in formalizing our ESG efforts as we develop our operations. We are pleased to share our plans with our stakeholders as we advance our projects in Tennessee and North Carolina and our equity interests in Quebec and Ghana."

The sustainability report reflects aspirations intended to guide the Company's ESG strategy and is centered on four key pillars: planet, people, communities, and governance. Key highlights include:

Plans for modern technologies and practices, including the innovative Metso alkaline pressure leaching process for refining spodumene concentrate, to mitigate climate and environmental impacts.

Responsible water use and management strategies to minimize consumption while ensuring robust treatment, monitoring, and mitigation.

A progressive reclamation strategy for responsible land use at Carolina Lithium, with plans to reclaim land impacted by mining activities as soon as practical to restore and prepare the site for post-operational use.

Completed biodiversity assessments to understand native species, protect habitats, and minimize impact.

Efforts to establish a corporate culture where safety and health, and diversity, equity, and inclusion are key cornerstones for engaging the Company's workforce around future goals and objectives.

Responsible sourcing considerations and commitments as the Company's projects advance.

Plans for modern mining practices and state-of-the-art technologies to minimize noise and vibration impact for neighbors near Carolina Lithium.

Investor, government, and community engagement activities to help inform and collaborate with key stakeholders as the Company develops its projects.

Civic investments made in the communities where Piedmont plans to operate to help ensure long-term socio-economic development.

The economic impact, job creation, and workforce development activities expected to result as the Company constructs and operates Carolina Lithium and Tennessee Lithium.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL) is developing a world-class, multi-asset, integrated lithium business focused on enabling the transition to a net zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in North America. Our goal is to become one of the largest lithium hydroxide producers in North America by processing spodumene concentrate produced from assets where we hold an economic interest. Our projects include our Carolina Lithium and Tennessee Lithium projects in the United States and partnerships in Quebec with Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) and in Ghana with Atlantic Lithium (AIM:ALL; ASX:A11). These geographically diversified operations will enable us to play a pivotal role in supporting America's move toward energy independence and the electrification of transportation and energy storage. For more information, follow us on Twitter @PiedmontLithium and visit www.piedmontlithium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of or as described in securities legislation in the United States and Australia, including statements regarding exploration, development, and construction activities of Sayona Mining, Atlantic Lithium and Piedmont; current plans for Piedmont's mineral and chemical processing projects; strategy; and strategy. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other risk factors, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual timing of events, results, performance or achievements and other factors to be materially different from the future timing of events, results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, among others: (i) that Piedmont, Sayona Mining, or Atlantic Lithium will be unable to commercially extract mineral deposits, (ii) that Piedmont's, Sayona Mining's or Atlantic Lithium's properties may not contain expected reserves, (iii) risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in exploring, developing, constructing and operating mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically related conditions), (iv) uncertainty about Piedmont's ability to obtain required capital to execute its business plan, (v) Piedmont's ability to hire and retain required personnel, (vi) changes in the market prices of lithium and lithium products, (vii) changes in technology or the development of substitute products, (viii) the uncertainties inherent in exploratory, developmental and production activities, including risks relating to permitting, zoning and regulatory delays related to our projects as well as the projects of our partners in Quebec and Ghana, (ix) uncertainties inherent in the estimation of lithium resources, (x) risks related to competition, (xi) risks related to the information, data and projections related to Sayona Mining or Atlantic Lithium, (xii) occurrences and outcomes of claims, litigation and regulatory actions, investigations and proceedings, (xiii) risks regarding our ability to achieve profitability, enter into and deliver product under supply agreements on favorable terms, our ability to obtain sufficient financing to develop and construct our projects, our ability to comply with governmental regulations and our ability to obtain necessary permits, and (xiv) other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the Australian Securities Exchange, including Piedmont's most recent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements, projections and estimates are given only as of the date of this press release and actual events, results, performance, and achievements could vary significantly from the forward-looking statements, projections and estimates presented in this press release. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Piedmont disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, projections, and estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Piedmont, except as required by applicable law, undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Piedmont, its financial or operating results or its securities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627261279/en/

Contact

For further information:

Erin Sanders

SVP, Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

T: +1 704 575 2549

E: esanders@piedmontlithium.com

Christian Healy/Jeff Siegel

Media Inquiries

E: Christian@dlpr.com

E: Jeff@dlpr.com