Royalties Inc. Announces 5th Acquisition: The Carbonaro Effect's TV Cues

Toronto, June 27, 2023 - Royalties Inc. (CSE: RI), ("the Company") announces the completion of its 5th cash flowing music royalty acquisition of sound recordings of TV cues from the 5 season show The Carbonaro Effect on TruTV, paid by royalty distributor American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP). The company invested US$130,000 for a catalog that generated royalty income of US$44,000 in the last year, for a 9.3 year term agreement on the Royalty Exchange.

With the recent 20% increase in the monthly dividend from its investment in Music Royalties Inc. https://www.musicroyaltiesinc.com/post/music-royalties-inc-declares-5th-increase-to-the-monthly-dividend-by-20, RI now has pro-forma annual royalty income in excess of CAD$150,000 from five cash flowing music royalty investments. RI also owns two mining royalties with significant potential optionality, one from the eventual breakout of the silver price and the other from a courtroom in Zacatecas, Mexico.

About Royalties Inc.

Royalties Inc. has a 2% stake in Music Royalties Inc. ("MRI"), a Canadian-based private company that acquires passive music royalties from rightsholders (artists, producers and songwriters) and currently holds a portfolio of approximately 26 cash-flowing music royalties. MRI is currently paying a monthly dividend generating a 7.2% annual yield. RI also owns four other cash flowing music royalties generating a 17% yield.

Royalties Inc. owns a 100% interest, subject to a 1.5% net smelter royalty repurchased in July 2019, on the Bilbao silver-lead-zinc-copper project located in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Royalties Inc. owns 88% of the outstanding shares of Minera Portree de Zacatecas, S.A. de C.V ("Minera Portree") which holds an asserted claim to a 2% net smelter royalty on six mining concessions located adjacent to the Cozamin Mine operated by Capstone Mining Corp., which claim is challenged by Capstone.

For further information contact Royalties Inc. at www.royaltiesinc.com.



Tim Gallagher

CEO & Director

(416) 925‐0090

Connor Gallagher

Investor Relations

(647) 921-2206

Neither the CSE, nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

