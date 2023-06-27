Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2023 AGM and Welcomes New Directors and Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, June 27, 2023 - Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 27, 2023 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders were asked to vote on several items of business as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 23, 2023 (the "Circular"), and all proposals put forward to the Company's shareholders were approved. A total of 3,748,261 Common shares representing approximately 16.77% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Shareholders fixed the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at six (6) and elected incumbent directors Chris Buncic, Rick Gittleman and Jason Nickel as well as new directors Mike Ciricillo, Dr. Mark Cruise, and Rich Levielle. At a subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors, Paul Robertson was appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

Chris Buncic, President, CEO and a Director of Interra Copper, commented, "We are excited to welcome Mike, Mark and Rich to Interra's Board of Directors as we chart our course for growth for the Company. Their combined technical experience is unparalled among the leadership teams of junior exploration and development companies, and we expect great things to come for our business. Paul has been working with the Chilean team since inception and has a valuable experience in Latin America, and we look forward to continuing our work with him."

Mike Ciricillo is a mining executive with over 30 years of operational and project experience, having lived and worked on 5 continents over the span of his career. Mike began his career in 1991 at INCO Ltd in Canada and later joined Phelps Dodge in 1995 which was acquired by Freeport-McMoRan. There he served in positions of increasing responsibility in the United States, Chile, The Netherlands, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). In the DRC, Mike served as President of Freeport McMoRan Africa and spent 5 years at Tenke Fungurume from the construction phase into the operations phase. Mike then joined Glencore in 2014 as Head of Copper Operations in Peru, followed by the role of Head of Copper Smelting Operations, and eventually, he was placed in the role as Head of Glencore's Worldwide Copper Assets. He is currently President of the Natural Resources Sector for the NANA Corporation in Alaska.

Dr. Mark Cruise, PGeo, ICD.D is a professional geologist with over 27 years of international exploration and mining experience. A former polymetallic commodity specialist with Anglo American plc, Dr. Cruise founded and was Chief Executive Officer of Trevali Mining Corp.. Under his leadership, from 2008 to 2019, the company grew from an initial discovery into a global zinc producer with operations in the Americas and Africa. He has previously served as Vice President Business Development and Exploration, COO and CEO for several TSX, TSX-Venture and NYSE-Americas listed exploration and development Companies.

Rich Leveille has a lifetime's worth of experience in the mining sector, having grown up in major copper camps in the western US where his father worked for Kennecott. He has a B.S. Geology from the University of Utah and an M.S. in geology at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks. He worked for a progression of companies including AMAX, Kennecott, Rio Tinto, Phelps Dodge and Freeport-McMoRan in the US and internationally, where he was directly involved with and/or managed teams that made several major discoveries. His last corporate position was Sr VP Exploration for Freeport-McMoRan, based in Phoenix. Mr. Leveille retired in September 2017 and has devoted his time since then to hiking, backpacking, fishing, writing, advocacy for immigrants and geological consulting.

Paul Robertson, CPA, CA is the founding partner of Quantum Advisory LLP and has over 20 years of accounting, auditing, and tax experience. He has developed extensive experience in the mining sector and provides financial reporting, regulatory compliance, internal controls and taxation advisory services to a number of junior resource companies.

Interra would also like to thank David McAdam, Scott Young, and Oliver Foeste for their past services to the Company and wishes them well in their future pursuits.

At the Meeting, shareholders also supported the re-appointment of D&H Group LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.

About Interra Copper Corp.

Interra Copper Corp. is focused on building shareholder value through the exploration and development of its portfolio of highly prospective/early-stage exploration copper assets located in Chile and Northern British Columbia.

The Company's portfolio includes three copper projects located the Central Volcanic Zone, within a prolific Chilean Copper belt: Tres Marias and Zenaida in Antofagasta Region, and Pitbull in Tarapaca Region. The Company now holds a significant land package covering an area of 20,050 ha with the projects situated amongst several of the world's largest mines owned by the largest global mining companies including Glencore, Anglo American, Teck Resources and BHP among others. The Company also owns two exploration projects in Northern British Columbia: Thane and Chuck Creek. The Thane Project is located in the Quesnel Terrane of Northern BC and spans over 20,658 ha with 6 high-priority targets identified demonstrating significant copper and precious metal mineralization.

Interra Copper's leadership team is comprised of senior mining industry executives who have a wealth of technical and capital markets experience and a strong track record of discovering, financing, developing, and operating mining projects on a global scale. Interra Copper is committed to sustainable and responsible business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which we operate. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "IMCX". For more information on Interra Copper, please visit our website at www.interracoppercorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to exploration on the Company's Tres Marias Copper Project, and the potential results of exploration work on the project. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website. We seek safe harbor.

