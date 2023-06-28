Red Lake Gold Inc. Announces Flow-Through Financing

Vancouver, June 28, 2023 - Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE:RGLD) ("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation") announces that it intends to conduct a non-brokered flow-through financing (the "Flow-Through Financing") consisting of up to 3,500,000 flow-through shares (the "Flow-Through Shares") to be issued at a price of $0.05 per Flow-Through Share for gross proceeds of up to $175,000.

Red Lake Gold intends to use the proceeds of the Flow-Through Financing to fund exploration work at its Whirlwind Jack Project and/or other exploration opportunities as its current and/or forward-moving project portfolio in Canada presents.

The Corporation may pay a 6% cash finders fee on certain subscriptions under the Flow-Through Financing.

Insiders (as that term is defined by securities laws) of Red Lake Gold may participate for greater than 25% of the Flow-Through Financing.

The Flow-Through Financing is subject to all applicable regulatory approvals. Shares issued pursuant to the Flow-Through Financing are subject to a customary four-month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws of Canada.

