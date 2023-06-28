Lake Winn Receives $402,000 in Government Grants for Little Nahanni Lithium Project, NWT, and Cloud Gold Project, MB, Canada

June 28th - Vancouver, British Columbia - Lake Winn Resources Corp. ("Lake Winn" or the "Company") (TSXV:LWR) (FSE:EE1A) is pleased to announce it has received two exploration grants for upcoming future exploration in Canada.

Mining Incentive Program (MIPs) grant NWT Little Nahanni Lithium $192,000.

Lake Winn Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that it has received a grant of $192,000 towards its 2023 explorations efforts on its flagship Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group (LNPG) property hosting encouraging Lithium, Tantalum, and Tin results. The Project is 100% owned and covers 7,080 hectares of prospective ground with near road access, in close proximity to the Cantung and Mactung Mines and related infrastructure. This Mining Incentive Grant, from the Government of the Northwest Territories, is selected from a $1m fund that is distributed to exploration and development projects on a technical and economic merit basis. The Company wishes to thank the Government of the Northwest Territories for its recognition and acknowledgment of the high quality of the LNPG project and for its substantial financial contribution.

Manitoba Mineral Development Fund (MMDF) grant MB Cloud Gold $210,000.

Lake Winn Resources Corp. is also pleased to announce that it has received a grant of $210,000 towards its 2023 exploration efforts on the Cloud Gold property located in proximity to Flin Flon Manitoba. The Cloud project hosts encouraging gold results from the previous drill program. This MMDF grant is awarded to Companies that can demonstrate the potential to increase mineral exploration and development in Manitoba through high quality exploration projects along with local expenditures that support business development to strengthen the mining supply chain in Manitoba. The Company wishes to thank the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund for its recognition and acknowledgment of the high quality of the Cloud project and for its substantial financial contribution.

About Lake Winn Resources

Lake Winn Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% owned Little Nahanni Lithium Project ("LNLP"), which is located in the western Northwest Territories near the Yukon Border. The project covers 7,080 hectares that encompasses a 7 km long, and up to 500 m wide, lithium, tantalum, and tin pegmatite dyke swarm. Historical drilling and channel sampling on the Project confirms the presence of significant lithium, tantalum, and tin.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Lake Winn Resources Corp.

Patrick Power, President & CEO

+1 (604) 218-8772

info@lakewinn.ca

www.lakewinn.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to Lake Winn's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource, and the success of exploration activities. In this release, it is not certain if the discovery will be economic or not as this depends on many factors. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could affect our plans include our potential inability to raise funds as intended, and in such event, we may require all funds raised, if any, to be used for working capital rather than the intended uses as outlined. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward?looking statements. Lake Winn undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward?looking statements, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.