Canadian Critical Minerals Begins Drilling at Thierry Mine Project

Calgary, July 5, 2023 - Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("Canadian Critical Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration drilling has begun at the Thierry Mine Project near Pickle Lake, Ontario effective July 6, 2023.

The 2023 summer program is designed for approximately 2,500 metres of diamond drilling and will focus on expanding upon the K1-1 deposit which is a large tonnage, near surface deposit located approximately 3 km from the past producing Thierry Mine. The K1-1 deposit has a current Inferred Mineral Resource within an optimized Whittle pit shell consisting of the following: 53,614,000 tonnes grading 0.38% Cu, 0.10% Ni, 1.8 g/t Ag, 0.03 g/t Au, 0.05 g/t Pt and 0.14 g/t Pd at a NSR of C$12/tonne (see NI 43-10 Technical Report filing on SEDAR dated February 22, 2021).

The current Inferred Resource at K1-1 does not include results from a 7,218-foot drilling program completed by Cadillac Ventures Inc. in the summer of 2012. Eight diamond drill holes were completed outside of the optimized Whittle shell and each hole intersected mineralization with assayed grades comparable to, or better than, those in the current Inferred Resource. Results of this program are included below and can be viewed on SEDAR (see press release by Cadillac Ventures Inc. of September 13, 2012).

Assay highlights from 2012 Drilling Program by Cadillac Ventures Inc.

Hole # From (ft) To (ft) Length (ft) Cu % Ni % K-12-43 139.5 213 73.5 0.39 0.07 K-12-44 44.6 55 10.4 0.34 0.05

378.5 391.5 13 0.43 0.09 K-12-45 98.5 108 9.5 0.37 0.08

135 153.5 18.5 0.34 0.05

325 353 28 0.32 0.06

369 430 61 0.34 0.08 K-12-46 88.3 116 27.7 0.37 0.13

240 323 83 0.33 0.10

540 550 10 0.42 0.15

612.5 622.5 10 0.41 0.09 K-12-47 395 435 40 0.33 0.16

460 505 45 0.31 0.14

680.8 785 104.2 0.35 0.09

847 901.5 54.5 0.33 0.08

984 999 15 0.36 0.10 K-12-48 657.5 692.5 35 0.55 0.14

759.5 984.5 225 0.48 0.11 including 824.3 984.5 160.2 0.51 0.10

1003.3 1027.4 24.1 0.59 0.12

1047.4 1074 26.6 0.33 0.14

1137 1228 91 0.36 0.09

1243 1310 67 0.30 0.11

1325 1343.75 18.75 0.30 0.07 K-12-49 795 1105 310 0.37 0.08 including 935 1105 175 0.42 0.10

1135 1170 35 0.31 0.09

1190 1255 65 0.37 0.09

1280 1320 40 0.50 0.10 K-12-50 635.5 685 49.5 0.38 0.07

695 710 15 0.36 0.08

725 870 145 0.49 0.12

895 955 60 0.30 0.12

1080 1098.5 18.5 0.31 0.10

Ian Berzins, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to begin our initial drilling program at the Thierry Mine project with specific focus on the K1-1 deposit. We plan to build on the results of previous operators. The program is being supervised by Brian Newton who is intimately familiar with the project having supervised previous programs. We believe there is significant potential to expand upon the current Inferred Resource at K1-1."

Qualified person

CCMI's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brian H. Newton P.Geo., of Minroc Management Limited who serves as a Consultant to the Company and is a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. is a mining company primarily focused on two near-term copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (>135 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI's latest acquisition is the 100% owned Thierry Mine project (>1.3 billion lbs of copper) near Pickle Lake, Ontario which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold.

