Battery X Metals Announces Name Change and Share Consolidation Effective

Company Announces Corporate Developments Effective as of July 6, 2023

Vancouver, July 6, 2023 - Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE: BATX) (OTCQB: STUPF) ("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") announces that further to the Company's previously announced news release dated June 30, 2023, the name change, symbol change, and share consolidation have taken effect as of today's date.

As part of this development, a new corporate website, batteryxmetals.com, is being designed and is expected to launch in the coming weeks. The Company's current website will remain active and continue to provide information and updates. Interested parties can also visit the current website to sign up for automatic updates, news releases and announcements from Battery X Metals.

In addition to the Company's website, Battery X Metals also maintains an active presence on various social media platforms to keep stakeholders and the general public informed about its activities. To follow and engage with the Company through social media, subscribe to the following handles and links:

Instagram: @BatteryXMetals

Twitter: @BatteryXMetals

Facebook: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093256458336

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/battery-x-metals/

By following Battery X Metals on these platforms, stakeholders can stay updated with the latest news, industry insights, and corporate announcements.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE: BATX) (OTCQB: STUPF) is focused on the exploration and acquisition of critical mineral property assets in North America, such as battery and precious metals, and developing battery recycling technology to support the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly energy solutions. The Company's Opatica Lithium Project is located in the Quebec James Bay region, an area known for its abundance of hard rock lithium resources. Additionally, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Battery X Recycling Technologies Inc., is dedicated to developing innovative technologies for refining battery metals and facilitating urban mining from spent lithium-ion batteries. Battery X Metals Inc. also holds ownership of gold exploration properties in Ontario's Red Lake Mining District, strategically located near Kinross Gold's Sobel property. With a dedicated management team, focused on maximizing shareholder value and commitment to sustainability, Battery X Metals is positioned to be an emerging leader in critical mineral exploration and tomorrow's battery recycling industry.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mark Brezer, Director

For further information, please contact:

Mark Brezer

C.E.O.

INFO@BATTERYXMETALS.COM

(604) 741-0444

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to the Company's plans and expectations regarding the Consolidation and Name Change; the completion of the Name Change and Consolidation, including the final number of Common Shares outstanding on ‎completion of the Consolidation; and the date in which the Common Share ultimately trade under the new name and ‎on a post-Consolidation basis. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "suggests," "indicate," "often," "target," "future," "likely," "pending," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and "possibly," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with the completion of the Acquisition and risks associated with mineral exploration operations, including the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172383