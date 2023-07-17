Artemis Gold Provides an Update on Impact of the Wildfires in Central B.C. on Blackwater Mine

VANCOUVER, July 17, 2023 - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the impact of an uncontrolled wildfire late last week in the Cariboo Regional District in the immediate vicinity of the Company's Blackwater Mine. As previously announced, Artemis Gold took proactive measures to temporarily reduce the number of non-essential staff and contractors early last week and all company staff and contractors are safe and accounted for.

The Blackwater Mine site infrastructure remains intact, including the construction camp, process plant area, construction fleet and contractors' fleets. Damage to property has been minimal.

"Safety is our top priority, and I couldn't be more pleased with the proactive, organized approach our team took to reduce non-essential workers at our mine site days before the wildfire reached our site. Our second priority was securing the asset, and our emergency services teams implemented very effective protective measures across the site," said Steven Dean, Artemis Gold Inc. Chairman and CEO.

The Company is now focused on plans to ramp back up to normal construction activities in the short term, subject to provincial regulation. Artemis Gold does not anticipate this incident will have a material impact on the Blackwater Mine construction schedule, and the Company continues to target first gold pour in H2 2024.

Artemis Gold Inc. is a well-financed, growth-oriented gold development company with a strong financial capacity aimed at creating shareholder value through the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The company's current focus is construction of the Blackwater Mine project in central British Columbia approximately 160km southwest of Prince George and 450km northeast of Vancouver. The project is one of the largest capital investments in the Bulkley-Nechako, Fraser-Fort George and Cariboo regions of B.C. in the last decade. The first pour of gold and silver from Blackwater Mine is expected H2 2024 and the mine is expected to be in production for a minimum of 22 years. Artemis Gold trades on the TSX-V under the symbol ARTG. For more information visit www.artemisgoldinc.com.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Langford, FAUSIMM, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

Artemis Gold Inc.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steven Dean

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

+1 604 558 1107

