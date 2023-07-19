Abcourt files the Technical Report and the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Sleeping Giant Project

ROUYN-NORANDA, July 19, 2023 - Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) is pleased to announce that it has filed the Technical Report and the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Sleeping Giant Project in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Disclosure Standards for Mining Projects. The technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment for Sleeping Giant Project, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada" and dated July 19, 2023 (with an effective date of June 7, 2023) was prepared for Abcourt by the firm InnovExplo of Val-d'Or. The technical report is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Abcourt's issuer profile.



The Abcourt's news release dated June 7, 2023 (entitled "Abcourt releases a Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for its Sleeping Giant Gold Project") summarized certain key results, assumptions and estimates contained in the Technical Report filed on SEDAR.

Qualified Person

Mr. Pascal Hamelin, ing, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is an emerging gold producer and a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically located properties in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine where it concentrates its activities.

