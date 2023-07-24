Rome Resources Announces a New Discovery of Tin Mineralization at the Kalayi Prospect at the Bisie North Tin Project

Vancouver, July 24, 2023 - Rome Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RMR) (FSE: 33R) ("Rome" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new discovery of tin mineralization at its Kalayi Prospect, following the indicative handheld XRF results from the pulps from its diamond drilling campaign at the Kalayi Prospect within the Bisie North Tin Project ("BNTP").

The BNTP is comprised of two contiguous properties, exploration permits PR 13274 and PR 15130, which are situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC").

Preliminary Results from Drilling at the Kalayi Prospect

Significant tin mineralisation identified visually and from the handheld XRF analyser on pulps from 2 of 4 diamond holes





A 12.5m zone with a maximum grade, pursuant to handheld XRF analyses, of 0.5m at 8% Sn within a broader shear zone which included a further 3m zone with a maximum of 10% Sn was identified in KBDD003; a 2.5m zone with a maximum grade of 6% Sn in KBDD002





Assay results from July drilling program expected in August 2023





Drilling covered 150m of strike of an associated 2,000m tin in soil anomaly at the Kalayi Prospect





The Company is currently conducting infill soil sampling and trenching programmes to assist with planning of the next phase of drilling

CEO and President Mark Gasson commented: "We are extremely excited about the new discovery at Kalayi. To date the Company has tested 150m of the defined 2km tin in soil anomaly where we are confident of identifying additional drill targets with infill sampling, trenching and systematic exploration. We consider the initial drilling at Kalayi to be hugely successful as it is unusual to have two intersections of this magnitude from a first round of drilling, given the team's understanding of mineralisation along the Bisie Ridge. This team was responsible for the exploration and resource drilling on Alphamin's world-class tin projects."

Discussion of Handheld XRF Results at the Kalayi Prospect

Four diamond holes were drilled for a total of 463.5m beneath the artisanal workings at the Kalayi Prospect as shown in Figure 1, where previous channel sampling reported up to 1m at 11% Sn. Drilling tested 150m of the associated 2,000m tin in soil anomaly.

Significant mineralisation was identified from handheld XRF analyses carried out on pulps of representative samples received from the laboratory taken from two discovery holes, KBDD002 and KBDD003. Drill hole collar positions and artisanal workings are shown in Figure 1. Figure 2 shows mineralised zones in KBDD003 in section, where tin mineralisation was identified in 3 discrete shear zones within a broader zone of shearing. Visible cassiterite (tin) was observed in most of the mineralised intervals. All 3 zones reported high grade tin and included a maximum of 8% Sn from a 12.5m zone, 1% Sn from a 2m zone and 10% Sn from a 3m zone. Drillhole KBDD002 reported a maximum of 6% Sn from a 2.5m zone.

Tin mineralisation at Kalayi has no copper, zinc or lead association, unlike the Company's Mont Agoma Prospect, and is limited to distinct quartz veined shear zones within mica schists. The style of mineralisation is typical of mineralisation along the Bisie ridge where tin mineralisation has a distinct shoot geometry and often shows variation in grades and widths in adjacent drill holes.

The Company has commenced infill soil sampling and will conduct trenching programmes where there is no excessive overburden to identify mineralised quartz veins at surface which can be followed up with drilling at depth and on strike along the 2km tin in soil anomaly. The Company will also map any new underground artisanal workings to better understand the orientation and variations in width of the controlling structures.

All priority samples have been sent to ALS Global in Johannesburg for analysis. Results are expected in August 2023.





Figure 1: Diamond Drill Hole Collar Positions and Artisanal Workings on the Kalayi Tin in Soil Anomaly

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/174645_5b2b995714f53b2b_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Section Across KBDD003 showing Multiple Shear Zones which are strongly Mineralised in Tin. Mineralisation is Open at Depth and on Strike.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/174645_5b2b995714f53b2b_002full.jpg

QP Statement

Dr Deon Vermaakt is a consultant of Rome Resources Ltd. and qualified geologist and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Geological Science) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP Reg. No. 400074/03). Dr Vermaakt is a qualified person (QP) under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Dr Vermaak reviews all sampling procedures and results of QAQC samples, which are inserted at regular intervals throughout the sample submissions on an on-going basis. The handheld Niton XRF is frequently checked and calibrated to ensure accurate analysis and measurements. The regular QAQC samples inserted into the sampling stream performed satisfactorily as did checks of pulps from previously reported samples, which suggest that XRF results under reported by 10% to 15%. The QP is of the opinion that the XRF measurements are representative.

About Rome Resources

Rome Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that has entered into two option agreements and a binding term sheet to acquire direct and indirect interests in two contiguous properties situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern DRC, which are collectively referred to as the "Bisie North Tin Project". Rome has completed an initial phase of drilling on the project where it is responsible to fund exploration up to the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

Contacts

Investors / Shareholders

Mark Gasson

President, CEO & Director

P: (604) 687-6140

Media

E: info@romeresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although Rome Resources Ltd. believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Rome Resources Ltd. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174645