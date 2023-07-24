Hecla Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call/Webcast and Virtual Investor Event

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) will release its second quarter 2023 operational and financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Details are provided below.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Date:
August 9, 2023
Time:
10:00 am Eastern Time
Dial-in numbers:
+1 (888) 330-2391 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)
+1 (240) 789-2702 (international participants)
Conference ID:
4812168
Webcast:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/295670289
ONE-ON-ONE CALLS
After the conclusion of this call, Hecla will also give investors and others the opportunity for one-on-one calls with several members of management. Sign-up for these one-on-one calls will occur the morning of the conference call, with details provided in our earnings news release.
ABOUT HECLA
Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230724583831/en/
Contact
Anvita M. Patil, Vice President - Investor Relations and Treasurer
