Eureka Announces Marketing Services Agreements

Vancouver, July 24, 2023 - Eureka Lithium Corp. (CSE:ERKA) (OTC:SCMCF) (FWB:S580) ("Eureka" or the "Company"), announces an agreement with Torque Capital Partners, ("Torque")(phone: 778-908-0353; address: 1030 W Georgia Street - Suite 1507, Vancouver, BC, V6E 2Y3) for article composition, coverage and distribution to increase investor awareness and interest in the Company beginning July 25th, 2023 and continuing for three months, in consideration for the payment to Torque of $20,000CAD. The Company will not issue any securities to Torque in consideration of the investor awareness services. The awareness activity will occur by email and Facebook. Torque does not have any prior relationship with the Company. The Company and Torque deal at arm's length.

The Company also announces an agreement with Danayi Capital Corp. ("Danayi")(email: info@danayi.co; address: PO Box 28035, Vancouver, RPO West Pender, BC, V6C 3T7) for marketing services to be provided by Danayi beginning July 25th, 2023 for approximately two months or until budget exhaustion. Danayi will utilize their online programs with the aim of increasing investor awareness and interest in the Company as well as attracting potential new investors through various online platforms and methods of engagement in consideration for the payment to Danayi of $50,000 USD. The Company will not issue any securities to Danayi in consideration for the marketing services. The marketing activity will occur by the Google, Bing and display ad network. Danayi does not have any prior relationship with the Company. The Company and X Danayi deal at arm's length.

The Company also announces an agreement with X-Media Inc. SEZC, ("X Media") (email: seth@x-mediapr.com; address: 2nd Floor, Strathvale House, 90 North Church Street, George Town, Grand Cayman, KY1-1102) for marketing services to be provided by X Media beginning July 31st, 2023 for approximately two months or until budget exhaustion. X Media will utilize their online programs with the aim of increasing investor awareness and interest in the Company as well as attracting potential new investors through various online platforms and methods of engagement in consideration for the payment to X Media of $250,000 USD. The Company will not issue any securities to X Media in consideration for the marketing services. The marketing activity will occur by email, and the Google, Bing and Yahoo display ad network. X Media does not have any prior relationship with the Company. The Company and X Media deal at arm's length.

About Eureka Lithium Corp.

Eureka Lithium Corp. is the largest lithium-focused landowner in the northern third of Quebec, known as the Nunavik region, with 100% ownership of three projects comprising 1,408 sq. km in the emerging Raglan West, Raglan South, and New Leaf Lithium Camps. These claims were acquired from legendary prospector Shawn Ryan and are located in a region that hosts two operating nickel mines with deep-sea port access.

Contact information:

Jeffrey Wilson: Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jwilson@eurekalithiumcorp.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the expected term of the marketing activities contracted for by the Company.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the efficacy of the Company's marketing program.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company's marketing program may not be as effective as anticipated by the Company and that the budget for the Company's marketing program may not be sufficient to permit the marketing activities to continue for the anticipated term. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

