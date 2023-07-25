Indigo Exploration Engages APEX Geoscience to Complete Technical Reports on its Lithium Brine Projects

Vancouver, July 25, 2023 - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (OTCQB: IXIXF) (FSE: INEN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has engaged APEX Geoscience Ltd. ("APEX") as the preferred independent geological consulting company to complete Technical Reports for the Company's Alberta lithium brine projects. APEX provides professional geological consulting, exploration management and technical reporting to Canadian and international clientele. APEX has global experience in lithium projects with evaluation, exploration, and resource estimation expertise. As an independent, Qualified Person, Mr. Roy Eccles P. Geol. P. Geo. of APEX will be overseeing the completion of the Technical Reports on behalf of the Company.

"By engaging APEX, we can ensure proper quantitative and qualitative protocols are in place during our sampling program and in our evaluation of the lithium-brine projects toward NI 43-101 technical reporting," commented CEO, Paul Cowley.

About Indigo Exploration

Indigo Exploration is an emerging petro-lithium brine explorer with 147,904 hectares of Metallic and Industrial Minerals permits in Central Alberta, Canada. The Company's three primary lithium projects are the Fox Creek (114,522 hectares), Leduc (23,488 hectares) and Peace River (10,048 hectares) which are located within the heart of lithium exploration and development in Western Canada.

Bradley Parkes, P. Geo., VP Exploration and Director of Indigo Exploration Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined in

National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

