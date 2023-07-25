Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Sébastien Perreault as Senior Director Mines, Storage Facilities and Camp

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sébastien Perreault to the position of Senior Director Mines, Storage facilities and Camp.

Mr. Sébastien Perreault holds a bachelor's and a master's degree in mining engineering from Université Laval in Quebec City. Mr. Perreault brings to the Company more than 25 years of experience in open-pit mining operations and mining project management both in Quebec and abroad. He has contributed to the successful start-up of several mining projects along with the establishment of operational teams at several mining companies, including Barrick, High River Gold, Sherritt, SEMAFO Inc. and IAMGOLD Corporation.

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P.Geo. the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Sébastien Perreault to the position of Senior Director Mines, Storage facilities and Camp in our Rose lithium-tantalum project mine operation. Sébastien will be part of our growing project team. Sébastien has been a key player in the success of several mining projects. We are confident that his solid experience in the start-up and operation of open-pit mining projects will help us achieve our objectives and make our lithium-tantalum project a success."

It is important to note that Critical Elements' Rose project is one of the most advanced hard-rock lithium projects in North America. It has in place:

The Pikhuutaau Agreement, a complete Impact and Benefits Agreement for development, signed with the Cree governments in July 2019;

The favourable decision of the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change rendered in August 2021;

The approval by the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests of the rehabilitation and restoration plan concerning the Project in May 2022; and

The receipt of the Certificate of Authorization pursuant to section 164 of Québec's Environment Quality Act from the Minister in November 2022.

The Corporation anticipates receipt of the Project's Mining Lease in the near future, which will be another important step closer to making a final investment decision for the Project.

About Critical Elements Lithium Corp.

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly owned, high purity Rose lithium project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,050 square kilometers. On June 13th, 2022, the Corporation announced results of a feasibility study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 82.4%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$1.9 B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government and also received the Certificate of Authorization pursuant to section 164 of Québec's Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks.

