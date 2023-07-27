Jervois Global Limited Quarterly Activities Report to 30 June 2023

Australia - 27 July 2023 - Jervois Global Ltd. (OTC:JRVMF) (TSX-V:JRV) (ASX:JRV)

Delivering on business priorities

Against a backdrop of an improving cobalt market outlook, Jervois has made significant progress delivering on the near-term priorities set out in the March 2023 Quarterly Activities Report. Priorities and key milestones delivered in the quarter are as follows:

Maximise margin and cash flow at Jervois Finland: US$2.6 million Adjusted EBITDA and US$31.9 million cash flow from operations in the quarter

Deliver a cost-effective suspension phase at ICO and maximise restart optionality: ICO demobilisation and transition to suspension complete

Execute government (DoD) funded ICO drilling programme and U.S. refinery studies: US$15.0 million agreement with DoD, Jervois commencing work U.S. Export Credit Agency EXIM confirms ICO eligibility for domestic financing

Advance debt and partner financing process at SMP: Multiple parties engaged in due diligence

Review partnership opportunities at each asset to crystalise and demonstrate value: Broader partnership process underway



Jervois' US$50.0 million capital raise announced in June provides the financial strength to navigate the price cycle and continue to deliver the business plan. The capital raise and substantially completed in July with the 2nd tranche of UCN expected in August. Management continues to focus on the priority activities that provide a solid foundation for the medium- to long-term future of the Company, with a goal of establishing multiple operating assets and generating sustainable cash flow through commodity cycles.

Jervois Finland

Quarterly revenue US$56.6 million (Q1 2023: US$57.6 million)

Cash flow from operations US$31.9 million (Q1 2023: US$1.3 million)

Adjusted EBITDA1 US$2.6 million (Q1 2023: -US$10.4 million)

Sales volume 1,602 metric tonnes (Q1 2023: 1,558 metric tonnes)

Production volume: 1,367 metric tonnes (Q1 2023: 1,082 metric tonnes)

Jervois Finland returned to positive Adjusted EBITDA and unlocked significant cash flow in the period, including through a release of working capital. The working capital release resulted from inventory reductions, optimisation initiatives, and the residual working capital benefits of cobalt price declines since the beginning of the year.

Sales and marketing

Jervois Finland produced 1,367 metric tonnes and sold 1,602 metric tonnes of cobalt in the quarter. Sales were broadly in line with the prior quarter and reflective of a stable outlook for demand. The annual maintenance shutdown of the plant was successfully completed in May, with impacts on production levels in line with expectations during the period.



Click Image To View Full Size

Global alloy grade metal demand continues to be strong, on the back of rising aerospace and defence spending. Chinese metal prices are strong, at around US$18 per lb, supported by its government owned State Reserve Board decision to invite tenders of 5,000 metric tonnes for its stockpile, believed to support Chinese military investment. Chinese producers have also switched into metal production as a result, with this trend expected to rise across the remainder of 2023 due to tight physical metal markets.

Metal Bulletin ("MB") Fastmarkets alloy grade pricing is US$18.35 to US$19.50 per lb, with standard grade ("SG") currently US$16.50 to US$18.00 per lb, as of Wednesday, 26 July. Cobalt hydroxide payables are also rising in conjunction an improving market backdrop, at 65% to 67% of the MB Fastmarkets SG low price.

Further background on Jervois Finland's customer industry groups is outlined below.

Batteries:

Whilst destocking has occurred in battery supply chains, inventory levels for Jervois Finland's existing customers today remains above normal levels; recovery still expected in Q4 2023 or early 2024.

Continued interest from electric vehicle ("EV") OEMs (automakers) both European and U.S. based, for long-term cobalt supply contracts starting in 2024 and expected to grow significantly in future years.

U.S. Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") continues to drive interest in U.S. and other Western supply of battery raw materials; recent introduction of Japanese eligibility under domestic U.S. EV credit viewed as positive by Jervois Finland's customers.

South Korean customers continue to advance qualification of Jervois Finland products with a view to support Jervois' 2024 re-entry into this market; significant focus on non-Chinese supply for IRA compliance.



Chemicals, Catalysts and Ceramics:

Catalysts: cobalt consumption is good, up versus 2022. Initial customer forecasts for 2024 are strong.

Chemicals: key application areas of copper electrowinning, coatings, and rubber adhesion remain solid and are tracking higher than last year.

Ceramics: robust business with glass producers, and steady sales into liquid and powder pigments applications albeit activity moderating over July and August due to the European summer. Discounts have reduced, but strong competition from the Chinese into Europe continues given customer spot purchasing and flexible ESG standards.

Powder Metallurgy:

Automotive production is variable with continued issues around semi-conductor supply. Expectations for improvement in 2024. Non-EV parts into combustion engines remain an important driver for at least the next decade. General engineering, including construction, remains soft.

U.S. oil and gas production has fallen, due to lower natural gas prices, which is projected to continue for the remainder of 2023 as rig counts fall.

Aerospace remains strong, with continued optimism and full order books going forward - customers looking to pivot their exposure to the extent that their production capacity and certification / qualification lead times permit. Aerospace outlook is underpinned by increased defence spending.

Financial performance

Jervois Finland achieved revenue of US$56.6 million in the quarter, broadly in line with the prior quarter, with both pricing and volumes remaining relatively stable.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was US$2.6 million in the quarter. Margins stabilised in line with the relative stability in both cobalt prices and cobalt hydroxide raw materials during the period. Normalisation of feed pricing was a key factor that underpinned Jervois Finland's return to positive Adjusted EBITDA. Operating cost pressures also continued to ease in the quarter. Market pricing for key inputs such as caustic soda and oxalic acid have continued to decline. Freight rates and utility costs have also begun to normalise, further contributing to stabilisation and improvement in margins.

Jervois Finland continued to strengthen its management team as it continues to deliver its business turnaround, with operating and finance leadership roles appointed in the quarter.

Operationally, the plant performed well in the quarter with all key operational, environmental, and safety targets achieved in the period. The key near-term focus for Jervois Finland remains on operational performance, cash generation, and risk management.

Figure 2: Jervois Finland Adjusted EBITDA (US$M, unaudited)

A reconciliation between adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, and net profit after tax ("NPAT") for Jervois and Jervois Finland is included on page 11. A revaluation of the contingent consideration liability associated with the acquisition of the Jervois Finland business from Freeport McMoRan Inc. in 2021 resulted in a US$10.0 million favourable adjustment to the statement of profit or loss at 30 June. This was principally due to the application of updated economic assumptions in the valuation at the reporting date. This adjustment has been excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

Cash flow performance

Cash flow from operations (before interest payments) was US$31.9 million in the quarter. Positive cash flow resulted from the continued stabilisation of the Jervois Finland business, and material benefits from the release of working capital in the period. The planned unwind of inventory accelerated in the quarter with a reduction of 522 metric tonnes. Physical cobalt inventories reduced by US$17.4 million from US$66.0 million at 31 March to US$48.6 million at 30 June. This represented an improvement in the quarter from ~134 days at 31 March to ~100 days at 30 June. Jervois achieved its target of returning inventory to levels within the 90 to 110 days range and expects inventories to remain within the target range during the second half of 2023. Receivables also decreased in the period from US$40.4 million at 31 March to US$27.0 million at 30 June.

Jervois made partial repayment of the Mercuria working capital facility in the period in line with the reduction of the underlying collateral value. Payments of US$12.5 million and US$8.6 million were completed in June and July, respectively, in accordance with the terms of the facility agreement, with the current loan balance being US$48.9 million at the date of this report.

Kokkola refinery expansion awarded conditional €12.0 million grant

Jervois Finland was awarded a conditional €12.0 million in reimbursable cash funding from Business Finland, a Finnish State development body, for its potential future expansion of cobalt refining capacity at the Kokkola Industrial Park ("KIP"), subject to meeting certain conditions.

The Business Finland grant is expected to reimburse part of Jervois bankable feasibility study ("BFS") costs and costs of any future construction of a Finland cobalt refinery expansion. The award relates to Jervois' environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") strategies for the facility, namely for an intention to exceed the European Union's environmental protection standards and to reinforce Jervois Finland's existing position of ESG leadership in the cobalt industry.

Jervois paused work on its BFS for a cobalt refinery expansion at KIP in April 2023 in favour of working on a BFS for a new cobalt refinery located in the U.S. to be fully funded by the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD").

The grant will be released subject to the satisfaction of several conditions, including Jervois Board approval (or final investment decision) to construct the facility, securing financing, and receipt of certain environmental permits. The grant expires at the end of October 2024.

Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO"), United States

The demobilisation of the ICO construction project and transition to suspension mode was completed safely and cost effectively in the quarter. The US$15.0 million agreement with the U.S. DoD was finalised and announced in June, and Jervois is commencing work on the resource drilling programme and the U.S. refinery studies.

Drilling is expected to define and expand ICO's RAM deposit existing cobalt resources and delineate the adjacent Sunrise historic resource to modern geological standards.

A portion of the US$15.0 million will also fund a BFS for a cobalt refinery located in the U.S. to be completed by a Jervois subsidiary delegated by Jervois Mining USA.

Preparation of Jervois' U.S. refinery BFS will be expedited as it will benefit from efficiencies provided by the Company's efforts and work-in progress on a cobalt refinery expansion BFS at Jervois Finland. The Company pivotted to the U.S. refinery BFS from a cobalt refinery expansion BFS, as announced on 18 April 2023.

Jervois anticipates that the U.S. cobalt refinery would be funded under the U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing Loan Program (the "ATVM Loan Program"), which provides loans to construct U.S. facilities to manufacture advanced technology vehicles and qualifying components used in those vehicles. Jervois has submitted an application under the ATVM Loan Program to fund its proposed U.S. cobalt refinery to produce cobalt sulphate for the nascent, but rapidly emerging, U.S. EV industry.

The U.S. Export-Import Bank ("EXIM") confirmed ICO's eligibility for domestic financing initiatives in April, and engagement continues to progress positively on ICO with the U.S. Government. Jervois believes this further highlights the strategic significance of ICO to the U.S. Government. EXIM notified Jervois that ICO qualifies under both its China and Transformational Exports Program and the Make More in America Initiative.

EXIM is the official export credit agency of the U.S. Government. It is an independent Executive Branch agency with a mission of supporting U.S. jobs by facilitating the export of U.S. goods and services.

São Miguel Paulista ("SMP") nickel and cobalt refinery, Brazil

Partner financing opportunities at SMP continue to progress, with several parties engaging with Jervois in due diligence, including through site visits to SMP. SMP's economic potential is strong based on prevailing market conditions, with market pricing for both nickel metal and mixed hydroxide precipitate intermediate feed trending favourably compared to the BFS assumptions published in 2022.

The SMP restart project tempo will resume following the outcome of the partnering process. Monthly costs are currently ~US$0.5 million. SMP continued to focus on establishing internal processes and project controls in preparation for a full reactivation expected to occur later in 2023 once financing is committed which is also expected later this year, and continued review of opportunities to optimise and de-risk the restart capital project.

Nico Young nickel-cobalt project, Australia

Jervois has commenced a divestment process to sell all or part of its interest in the Company's 100%-owned Nico Young nickel and cobalt project. Nico Young has had >A$20 million invested by Jervois since discovery and is a strategic future source of Western nickel and cobalt.

Corporate activities

Liquidity

In June, Jervois announced a US$50.0 million total capital raising, comprising:

US$25.0 million unsecured convertible notes ("UCN") in 2 tranches maturing in July 2028 which are convertible into Jervois ordinary shares ("Convertible Notes Offer"). The initial conversion price for the UCN represents a 40% premium to the Entitlement Offer Theoretical Ex Rights Price ("TERP")2 and the UCN carry a 6.5% p.a. coupon; and

US$25.0 million fully underwritten 1 for 3.34 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (the "Entitlement Offer"), undertaken in parallel with the Convertible Notes Offer.

Net proceeds from the capital raising will strengthen Jervois' balance sheet, improve liquidity and working capital flexibility, with cash also being applied to debt reduction.

Tranche 1 of UCN of US$19.9 million was completed on 20 July 2023 and Tranche 2 of UCN of US$5.1 million is expected to be completed in August following a meeting of the Company's shareholders to consider it. Shareholders of the Company representing 21% of the Company's shares have committed to vote in favour of the issue of Tranche 2 of the UCN.

The institutional component of the Entitlement Offer was successfully completed, as announced on 3 July 2023, and the retail component of the Entitlement Offer was successfully completed, as announced on 21 July 2023.

Jervois ended the June quarter with US$32.2 million in cash (which excludes any proceeds from the capital raising), US$48.6 million physical cobalt inventories in Jervois Finland, and total drawn debt of US$157.5 million3.

Environmental, social, governance, and compliance

Jervois delivered its 2022 Sustainability Report during the quarter, highlighting our progress on material ESG priorities and outlines our targets for continuous improvement as we strive to meet the current and future needs of our our business, our stakeholders, society, and the planet.

ESG activities in the quarter focussed on strengthening internal coordination and competence, as well as engagement with industry associations. Jervois continues to chair the Cobalt Institute's Responsible Sourcing and Sustainability Committee and actively engage in related working groups on ESG standards, the circular economy, and a range of other topics including its Cobalt Learning Group, focused on expanding due diligence programs to address broader environmental and human rights risks beyond OECD Due Diligence requirements for Responsible Mineral Supply Chains.

Presentations and events

Jervois' CEO, Bryce Crocker, participated in a critical minerals roundtable discussion titled 'Fostering Resilience in the Electric Vehicle Supply Chain Through Foreign Direct Investment' as part of the 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit in Maryland, U.S. held in May 2023, after an invitation from the U.S. Department of Commerce. He also participated in the Jefferies Renewables & Clean Energy Virtual Conference and conducted 1:1 investor meetings at the conference.

Jervois' CFO, James May, participated in Canaccord Genuity's Global Metals and Mining Conference and conducted 1:1 investor meetings during the event in California in May.

Exploration and development expenditure

No material cash expenditure on exploration and development was incurred during the quarter.

Insider compensation reporting

During the quarter, US$0.1 million was paid to Non-Executive Directors and US$0.1 million was paid to the CEO (Executive Director).

Non-core assets

The non-core assets are summarised on the Company's website.

ASX waiver information

On 6 June 2019, the ASX granted a waiver to Jervois in respect of extending the period to 8 November 2023 in which it may issue new Jervois shares to the eCobalt option holders as part of the eCobalt transaction.

As at 30 June 2023, the following Jervois shares were issued in the quarter on exercise of eCobalt options and the following eCobalt options remain outstanding:

Jervois shares issued in the quarter on exercise of eCobalt options: Nil

eCobalt options remaining4 1,980,000 eCobalt options exercisable until 1 October 2023 at C$0.53 each

By Order of the Board

Bryce Crocker

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts: Alicia Brown Group Manager External Affairs Jervois Global Ltd. alicia.brown@jervoisglobal.com Media: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au Mob: +61 420 582 887

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to partnership for group operations, operations at Jervois Finland, drilling to be undertaken at ICO, future funding from the U.S. Government, timing of restart of SMP, sale of Nico Young and the reliability of third-party information, and certain other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Basis of preparation of financial information

Historical financial information

Financial information is prepared under Jervois Global Group accounting policies, which conform with Australian Accounting Standards ("AASBs") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Jervois Finland financial results for the period post-acquisition are consolidated into the Jervois Global Group consolidated financial statements. All information presented is unaudited.

Reconciliation of NPAT to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. EBITDA is presented as net income after adding back interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, and extraordinary items. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to exclude items which do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company's operations. Exclusions from Adjusted EBITDA are items that require exclusion in order to maximise insight and consistency on the financial performance of the Company's operations.

Exclusions include gains/losses on disposals, impairment charges (or reversals), certain derivative items, NRV adjustments to inventories, and one-off costs related to post-acquisition integration.

Refer to the table below for a reconciliation of NPAT to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.



Click Image To View Full Size

ICO and SMP non-cash accounting adjustments at 30 June 2023

While cash costs at ICO trended in line with expectations during the quarter, financial results at 30 June were impacted by one-off non-cash adjustments recorded in the statement of profit or loss related to the provision for rehabilitation and modifications to leases following suspension of the ICO project. Total non-cash costs recorded at 30 June for these adjustments were US$2.3 Million and are included in Adjusted EBITDA.

As noted in the Quarterly Activities Report for the first quarter, Jervois recorded a non-cash impairment charge at ICO of US$40.3 million at 31 March. An updated review was completed for the 30 June reporting period, with no further charge or adjustment recorded as a result of this review. The impairment is based on Jervois' best estimate at this time. As outlined in the 31 December 2022 accounts, the recoverable amount is sensitive to a number of future assumptions. Future changes to assumptions could lead to further impairment or reversal of the impairment charge recorded.

SMP also incurred one-off non-cash costs in the period, related to remeasurement of the lease liability and updates to the environmental liability. Total non-cash costs recorded at 30 June for these adjustments were US$1.9 million and are included in Adjusted EBITDA.

Tenements

Australian Tenements

Description Tenement number Interest owned % Ardnaree (NSW) EL 5527 100.0 Thuddungra (NSW) EL 5571 100.0 Nico Young (NSW) EL 8698 100.0 West Arunta (WA) E80 4820 17.9 West Arunta (WA) E80 4986 17.9 West Arunta (WA) E80 4987 17.9

Uganda Exploration Licences Description Exploration Licence number Interest owned % Kilembe Area EL0292 100.0 Kilembe Area EL0012 100.0

Idaho Cobalt Operations - 100% Interest owned Claim Name County # IMC # SUN 1 222991 174156 SUN 2 222992 174157 SUN 3 Amended 245690 174158 SUN 4 222994 174159 SUN 5 222995 174160 SUN 6 222996 174161 SUN 7 224162 174628 SUN 8 224163 174629 SUN 9 224164 174630 SUN 16 Amended 245691 177247 SUN 18 Amended 245692 177249 Sun 19 277457 196394 SUN FRAC 1 228059 176755 SUN FRAC 2 228060 176756 TOGO 1 228049 176769 TOGO 2 228050 176770 TOGO 3 228051 176771 DEWEY FRAC Amended 248739 177253 Powder 1 269506 190491 Powder 2 269505 190492 LDC-1 224140 174579 LDC-2 224141 174580 LDC-3 224142 174581 LDC-5 224144 174583 LDC-6 224145 174584 LDC-7 224146 174585 LDC-8 224147 174586 LDC-9 224148 174587 LDC-10 224149 174588 LDC-11 224150 174589 LDC-12 224151 174590 LDC-13 Amended 248718 174591 LDC-14 Amended 248719 174592 LDC-16 224155 174594 LDC-18 224157 174596 LDC-20 224159 174598 LDC-22 224161 174600 LDC FRAC 1 Amended 248720 175880 LDC FRAC 2 Amended 248721 175881 LDC FRAC 3 Amended 248722 175882 LDC FRAC 4 Amended 248723 175883 LDC FRAC 5 Amended 248724 175884 RAM 1 228501 176757 RAM 2 228502 176758 RAM 3 228503 176759 RAM 4 228504 176760 RAM 5 228505 176761 RAM 6 228506 176762 RAM 7 228507 176763 RAM 8 228508 176764 RAM 9 228509 176765 RAM 10 228510 176766 RAM 11 228511 176767 RAM 12 228512 176768 RAM 13 Amended 245700 181276 RAM 14 Amended 245699 181277 RAM 15 Amended 245698 181278 RAM 16 Amended 245697 181279 Ram Frac 1 Amended 245696 178081 Ram Frac 2 Amended 245695 178082 Ram Frac 3 Amended 245694 178083 Ram Frac 4 Amended 245693 178084 HZ 1 224173 174639 HZ 2 224174 174640 HZ 3 224175 174641 HZ 4 224176 174642 HZ 5 224413 174643 HZ 6 224414 174644 HZ 7 224415 174645 HZ 8 224416 174646 HZ 9 224417 174647 HZ 10 224418 174648 HZ 11 224419 174649 HZ 12 224420 174650 HZ 13 224421 174651 HZ 14 224422 174652 HZ 15 231338 178085 HZ 16 231339 178086 HZ 18 231340 178087 HZ 19 224427 174657 Z 20 224428 174658 HZ 21 224193 174659 HZ 22 224194 174660 HZ 23 224195 174661 HZ 24 224196 174662 HZ 25 224197 174663 HZ 26 224198 174664 HZ 27 224199 174665 HZ 28 224200 174666 HZ 29 224201 174667 HZ 30 224202 174668 HZ 31 224203 174669 HZ 32 224204 174670 HZ FRAC 228967 177254 JC 1 224165 174631 JC 2 224166 174632 JC 3 224167 174633 JC 4 224168 174634 JC 5 Amended 245689 174635 JC 6 224170 174636 JC FR 7 224171 174637 JC FR 8 224172 174638 JC 9 228054 176750 JC 10 228055 176751 JC 11 228056 176752 JC-12 228057 176753 JC-13 228058 176754 JC 14 228971 177250 JC 15 228970 177251 JC 16 228969 177252 JC 17 259006 187091 JC 18 259007 187092 JC 19 259008 187093 JC 20 259009 187094 JC 21 259010 187095 JC 22 259011 187096 CHELAN NO. 1 Amended 248345 175861 GOOSE 2 Amended 259554 175863 GOOSE 3 227285 175864 GOOSE 4 Amended 259553 175865 GOOSE 6 227282 175867 GOOSE 7 Amended 259552 175868 GOOSE 8 Amended 259551 175869 GOOSE 10 Amended 259550 175871 GOOSE 11 Amended 259549 175872 GOOSE 12 Amended 259548 175873 GOOSE 13 228028 176729 GOOSE 14 Amended 259547 176730 GOOSE 15 228030 176731 GOOSE 16 228031 176732 GOOSE 17 228032 176733 GOOSE 18 Amended 259546 176734 GOOSE 19 Amended 259545 176735 GOOSE 20 228035 176736 GOOSE 21 228036 176737 GOOSE 22 228037 176738 GOOSE 23 228038 176739 GOOSE 24 228039 176740 GOOSE 25 228040 176741 SOUTH ID 1 Amended 248725 175874 SOUTH ID 2 Amended 248726 175875 SOUTH ID 3 Amended 248727 175876 SOUTH ID 4 Amended 248717 175877 SOUTH ID 5 Amended 248715 176743 SOUTH ID 6 Amended 248716 176744 South ID 7 306433 218216 South ID 8 306434 218217 South ID 9 306435 218218 South ID 10 306436 218219 South ID 11 306437 218220 South ID 12 306438 218221 South ID 13 306439 218222 South ID 14 306440 218223 OMS-1 307477 218904 Chip 1 248956 184883 Chip 2 248957 184884 Chip 3 Amended 277465 196402 Chip 4 Amended 277466 196403 Chip 5 Amended 277467 196404 Chip 6 Amended 277468 196405 Chip 7 Amended 277469 196406 Chip 8 Amended 277470 196407 Chip 9 Amended 277471 196408 Chip 10 Amended 277472 196409 Chip 11 Amended 277473 196410 Chip 12 Amended 277474 196411 Chip 13 Amended 277475 196412 Chip 14 Amended 277476 196413 Chip 15 Amended 277477 196414 Chip 16 Amended 277478 196415 Chip 17 Amended 277479 196416 Chip 18 Amended 277480 196417 Sun 20 306042 218133 Sun 21 306043 218134 Sun 22 306044 218135 Sun 23 306045 218136 Sun 24 306046 218137 Sun 25 306047 218138 Sun 26 306048 218139 Sun 27 306049 218140 Sun 28 306050 218141 Sun 29 306051 218142 Sun 30 306052 218143 Sun 31 306053 218144 Sun 32 306054 218145 Sun 33 306055 218146 Sun 34 306056 218147 Sun 35 306057 218148 Sun 36 306058 218149 Chip 21 Fraction 306059 218113 Chip 22 Fraction 306060 218114 Chip 23 306025 218115 Chip 24 306026 218116 Chip 25 306027 218117 Chip 26 306028 218118 Chip 27 306029 218119 Chip 28 306030 218120 Chip 29 306031 218121 Chip 30 306032 218122 Chip 31 306033 218123 Chip 32 306034 218124 Chip 33 306035 218125 Chip 34 306036 218126 Chip 35 306037 218127 Chip 36 306038 218128 Chip 37 306039 218129 Chip 38 306040 218130 Chip 39 306041 218131 Chip 40 307491 218895 DRC NW 1 307492 218847 DRC NW 2 307493 218848 DRC NW 3 307494 218849 DRC NW 4 307495 218850 DRC NW 5 307496 218851 DRC NW 6 307497 218852 DRC NW 7 307498 218853 DRC NW 8 307499 218854 DRC NW 9 307500 218855 DRC NW 10 307501 218856 DRC NW 11 307502 218857 DRC NW 12 307503 218858 DRC NW 13 307504 218859 DRC NW 14 307505 218860 DRC NW 15 307506 218861 DRC NW 16 307507 218862 DRC NW 17 307508 218863 DRC NW 18 307509 218864 DRC NW 19 307510 218865 DRC NW 20 307511 218866 DRC NW 21 307512 218867 DRC NW 22 307513 218868 DRC NW 23 307514 218869 DRC NW 24 307515 218870 DRC NW 25 307516 218871 DRC NW 26 307517 218872 DRC NW 27 307518 218873 DRC NW 28 307519 218874 DRC NW 29 307520 218875 DRC NW 30 307521 218876 DRC NW 31 307522 218877 DRC NW 32 307523 218878 DRC NW 33 307524 218879 DRC NW 34 307525 218880 DRC NW 35 307526 218881 DRC NW 36 307527 218882 DRC NW 37 307528 218883 DRC NW 38 307529 218884 DRC NW 39 307530 218885 DRC NW 40 307531 218886 DRC NW 41 307532 218887 DRC NW 42 307533 218888 DRC NW 43 307534 218889 DRC NW 44 307535 218890 DRC NW 45 307536 218891 DRC NW 46 307537 218892 DRC NW 47 307538 218893 DRC NW 48 307539 218894 EBatt 1 307483 218896 EBatt 2 307484 218897 EBatt 3 307485 218898 EBatt 4 307486 218899 EBatt 5 307487 218900 EBatt 6 307488 218901 EBatt 7 307489 218902 EBatt 8 307490 218903 OMM-1 307478 218905 OMM-2 307479 218906 OMN-2 307481 218908 OMN-3 307482 218909 BTG-1 307471 218910 BTG-2 307472 218911 BTG-3 307473 218912 BTG-4 307474 218913 BTG-5 307475 218914 BTG-6 307476 218915 NFX 17 307230 218685 NFX 18 307231 218686 NFX 19 307232 218687 NFX 20 307233 218688 NFX 21 307234 218689 NFX 22 307235 218690 NFX 23 307236 218691 NFX 24 307237 218692 NFX 25 307238 218693 NFX 30 307243 218698 NFX 31 307244 218699 NFX 32 307245 218700 NFX 33 307246 218701 NFX 34 307247 218702 NFX 35 307248 218703 NFX 36 307249 218704 NFX 37 307250 218705 NFX 38 307251 218706 NFX 42 307255 218710 NFX 43 307256 218711 NFX 44 307257 218712 NFX 45 307258 218713 NFX 46 307259 218714 NFX 47 307260 218715 NFX 48 307261 218716 NFX 49 307262 218717 NFX 50 307263 218718 NFX 56 307269 218724 NFX 57 307270 218725 NFX 58 307271 218726 NFX 59 307272 218727 NFX 60 Amended 307558 218728 NFX 61 307274 218729 NFX 62 307275 218730 NFX 63 307276 218731 NFX 64 307277 218732 OMN-1 revised 315879 228322

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity Jervois Global Ltd. ABN Quarter ended ("current quarter") 52 007 626 575 30 June 2023

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter

$US'000 Year to date (6 months) $US'000 1. Cash flows from operating activities 82,572 140,522 1.1 Receipts from customers 1.2 Payments for - - (a)exploration evaluation (b)development - - (c)production (50,778) (106,731) (d)staff costs (5,661) (8,777) (e)administration and corporate costs (1,439) (3,658) 1.3 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 1.4 Interest received 183 811 1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid (1,827) (11,183) 1.6 Income taxes refunded / (paid) 99 (628) 1.7 Other - - 1.9 Net cash from operating activities 23,149 10,356

2. Cash flows from investing activities - - 2.1 Payments to acquire or for: (a)entities (b)tenements - - (c)property, plant, and equipment - incl. assets under construction (28,102) (72,322) (d)exploration evaluation (50) (365) (e)acquisition of subsidiaries - - (f)transfer tax on acquisition - - (g)other non-current assets - - 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of: - - (a)entities (b)tenements - - (c)property, plant, and equipment 377 394 (d)investments - - (e)other non-current assets - - 2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities - - 2.4 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 2.5 Other - - 2.6 Net cash used in investing activities (27,775) (72,293) 3. Cash flows from financing activities - - 3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities) 3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities - - 3.3 Proceeds from exercise of options - - 3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities - (55) 3.5 Proceeds from borrowings - - 3.6 Repayment of borrowings (12,500) (57,500) 3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings - - 3.8 Dividends paid - - 3.9 Other - incl. lease liabilities (385) (880) Other - Government grants and tax incentives - 167 Other - - 3.10 Net cash used in financing activities (12,885) (58,268) 4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 49,837 152,647 4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above) 23,149 10,356 4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above) (27,775) (72,293) 4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above) (12,885) (58,268) 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held (145) (261) 4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 32,181 32,181

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts Current quarter

$US'000 Previous quarter

$US'000 5.1 Bank balances 32,181 49,837 5.2 Call deposits - - 5.3 Bank overdrafts - - 5.4 Other (provide details) - - 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) 32,181 49,837

6. Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates Current quarter

$US'000 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1 194 6.2 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2 - Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.

7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity. Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity. Total facility amount at quarter end

$US'000 Amount drawn at quarter end

$US'000 7.1 Bond Facility1 100,000 100,000 7.2 Secured Revolving Credit Facility2 150,000 57,500 7.3 Other - - 7.4 Total financing facilities 250,000 157,500 7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end ($US'000)3 - 7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well. Bond Facility - US$100.0 million: On 20 July 2021 the Company completed settlement of a US$100.0 million senior secured bond facility. The bonds were issued by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Jervois Mining USA Limited, and are administered by the bond trustee, Nordic Trustee AS. In February 2022, Jervois Mining USA Limited completed the first US$50.0 million drawdown on the bonds, and in July 2022 the second, and final, US$50.0 million drawdown was completed. Key terms: Issuer: Jervois Mining USA Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of the Company).

Maturity: 5-year tenor with a maturity date of 20 July 2026.

Original issue discount of 2%.

Coupon rate: 12.5% per annum with interest payable bi-annually.

No amortisation - bullet payment on maturity.

Non-callable for 3 years, after which callable at par plus 62.5% of coupon, declining rateably to par in year 5.

Transaction security: First priority security over all material assets of the Issuer, pledge of all the shares of the Issuer, intercompany loans. Secured Revolving Credit Facility - US$150.0 million: On 28 October 2021 the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Jervois Suomi Holding Oy and Jervois Finland Oy (together, "the Borrowers"), entered into a secured loan facility with Mercuria Energy Trading SA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited, to borrow up to US$75 million. The Borrowers increased the facility to US$150 million through the execution of the Accordion Increase (as contemplated in the facility agreement entered into on 28 October 2021 and as amended and restated on 4 August 2022). Key terms: Borrowers: Jervois Suomi Holding Oy and Jervois Finland Oy (wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company).

Maturity: rolling facility to 31 December 2024.

Interest rate: SOFR + 5.0% per annum.

Transaction security: First priority security over all material assets of Jervois Finland, including inventory, receivables, collection account, and shares in Jervois Finland. Unused limit of Secured Revolving Credit Facility: The Borrowers may draw to the lower of the maximum amount or 80% of the collateral value (referred to as the "Maximum Available Amount"), where collateral is defined as the value of the Borrower's inventory and receivables, calculated monthly (reduced to 70% for eligible inventory in Finland exceeding US$75.0 million) and subject to eligibility requirements and associated terms of the agreement. Where the amounts drawn exceed 110% of the Maximum Available Amount (the "Shortfall"), the Borrowers are required to prepay or repay any amount of the facility to ensure that, following such payment, the Shortfall no longer exists. Subject to the Maximum Available Amount, the total unused financing facility may increase in the future to the maximum facility amount of US$150.0 million.

8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities $US'000 8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9) 23,149 8.2 (Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing activities) (item 2.1(d)) (50) 8.3 Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2) 23,099 8.4 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6) 32,181 8.5 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5 and see item 7.6 - footnote 3) - 8.6 Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5) 32,181 8.7 Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by item 8.3) N/A Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (i.e., a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A". Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7. 8.8 If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions: 8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not? Answer: N/A 8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful? Answer: Yes, in June 2023, the Company announced a fully underwritten US$50.0 million total capital raising, comprising: - US$25.0 million Unsecured Convertible Notes ("Notes") maturing in July 2028 which are convertible into Jervois ordinary shares ("Convertible Notes Offer"). The initial conversion price for the Notes represents a 40% premium to the Entitlement Offer Theoretical Ex Rights Price ("TERP")1 and the Notes carry a 6.5% p.a. coupon; and - US$25.0 million fully underwritten 1 for 3.34 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (the "Entitlement Offer"), undertaken in parallel with the Convertible Notes Offer. The institutional component of the Entitlement Offer was successfully completed, as announced by the Company on 3 July 2023, and the retail component of the Entitlement Offer was successfully completed, as announced by the Company on 21 July 2023. The first tranche of the Notes was completed on 18 July 2023 with the receipt of US$19.9 million (gross). The second tranche of the Notes (US$5.1 million) is anticipated to be issued following Jervois shareholder approval on or about 22 August 2023. TERP (theoretical ex rights price) is the theoretical price at which Jervois' ordinary shares should trade at immediately after the ex-date for the Entitlement Offer based only on the last traded price and issuance of Jervois' ordinary shares at the offer price under the Entitlement Offer. 8.8.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis? Answer: N/A Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered.

Compliance statement

1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Date: 27 July 2023

Authorised by: Disclosure Committee

(Name of body or officer authorising release)

1 Information on the basis of preparation for the financial information included in this Quarterly Activities Report is set out on page 11

2 TERP (theoretical ex rights price) is the theoretical price at which Jervois' ordinary shares should trade at immediately after the ex-date for the Entitlement Offer based only on the last traded price and issuance of Jervois' ordinary shares at the offer price under the Entitlement Offer.

3 Debt drawn down represents the aggregate of amounts drawn under the company's debt facilities. Amounts represent the nominal loan amounts; balances recorded in the company's financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards will differ.

4 The number of options represent the number of Jervois shares that will be issued on exercise. The exercise price represents the price to be paid for the Jervois shares when issued.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.