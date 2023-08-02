Kirkland Lake Discoveries Appoints New Directors

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) ("KLDC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Christina McCarthy and Mr. Vincent Dubé-Bourgeois to its board of directors, effective July 31, 2023.

Christina McCarthy is a geologist with over 15 years of experience in the resource capital markets. Ms. McCarthy is the former President and CEO of Paycore Minerals Inc., recently acquired by i-80 Gold Corp for $90 million. She previously held the position of Vice President of Corporate Development for New Oroperu Resources Inc., which was acquired by Anacortes Mining Corp. in 2021. Ms. McCarthy served as Director of Corporate Development for McEwen Mining from 2014 to 2019. She spent the past 15 years in various roles, including management and board roles, equity research at Euro Pacific, and Institutional Sales at Haywood Securities, as well as building an exempt market dealer focusing on resources. Prior to entering the resource capital markets, she worked for a junior exploration company managing exploration programs on multiple projects throughout Norway and Sweden. Ms. McCarthy was also influential in building and supporting one of the leading resource IPOs in August 2020, New Found Gold Corp., while briefly serving as the CEO of Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

Vincent Dubé-Bourgeois is Co-Founder and President of EarthLabs Inc. and a board member at Harfang Exploration Inc. Under his leadership, EarthLabs Inc. sold the ExplorTech Division, including GoldSpot Discoveries, to ALS Limited for $30 million. In 2015, at the Integra Gold Rush Challenge, Mr. Dubé-Bourgeois combined his machine learning and geology expertise to lead his team successfully to a share of the $1 million prize. Mr. Dubé-Bourgeois was previously with the Ontario Geological Survey and Noront Resources Ltd. He holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Ottawa and started postgraduate studies at the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique. He is recognized for innovative contributions to data science and geoscience, particularly in mineral exploration.

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company that has recently consolidated a district-scale and highly prospective land package in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp in Ontario, Canada. The properties are hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's best-endowed greenstone belts, with 200+ million ounces of gold produced to date.1 The properties are host to regional and property-scale mineralized structures that are considered second-order structures off the Larder Lake Cadillac Deformation Zone (LLCDZ), the regional structure in the belt known to be spatially associated with the gold mines hosted in the camp.

The properties assembled include the 100%-owned Lucky Strike Property, Goodfish-Kirana, the Arnold property, and the optioned KL West (KLW) and KL Central (KLC) properties. The KLDC land position comprises approximately 38,000 ha, over 1,338 claims and 29 patented claims and ranks the Company as the largest landholder in the Kirkland Lake region.

[1] Canada's Gold Exploration Frontier: The Abitibi Greenstone Belt - https://www.visualcapitalist.com/sp/canadas-gold-exploration-frontier-the-abitibi-greenstone-belt/

