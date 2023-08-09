Decade Announces Major Copper Discovery at the Nobody Knows Copper Project, Terrace BC

Stewart, August 9, 2023 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") reports that it has cored significant copper sulphide mineralization intercepts from the initial three diamond drill holes testing the recently discovered Nobody Knows No 2 zone. The project is part of a large claim holding consisting of 48 contiguous minerals claims which include Treasure Mountain, Nobody Knows, Dardanelle (presently farmed out) and Treasure Mountain properties totaling 17,470 hectares. All 48 mineral claims are 100% owned by Decade Resources Ltd. The project stretches from 10 to 40 air kilometers east of Terrace, B.C., on the northern slopes of the Copper River valley. Highlights of the program include:

Diamond drilling from one drill station has intersected thick intervals of copper sulphides in felsic volcanic rocks.

500m of drilling was completed in 3 drill holes.

The discovery drill holes show similarities to many of the world's major sediment-hosted copper systems with the association of silver with copper.

A total of 30 metres of visual sulphides intersected in drill hole NB23-03 comprising: 30 m of coarse disseminated and stringer type visual copper sulphide (dominantly bornite and minor chalcocite). 10 m of visual disseminated copper sulphide (dominantly chalcopyrite) below the bornite/chalcocite mineralization.

Copper mineralization present in NB23-01 and 2 has been sheared with abundant ground up copper mineralization (bornite) in the fault gouge.

Minor native copper has been identified in the core.

Additional claims have been staked in the drill area.

Location in an area of extensive logging roads that aid in future exploration.

The Treasure Mountain - Nobody Knows properties have a great potential to host copper-silver deposits and/or copper-gold bearing stockworks. At present there are over 14 known copper bearing areas. They feature numerous individual copper occurrences of which only part have been examined in the 2022 exploration program. The main copper occurrences appear to be associated either with basalt or its subvolcanic equivalent (diabase). Other copper occurrences are related to faults and fracture zones. Almost all showings in this area have a similar mineralogy (mostly bornite and chalcocite) and geochemical signature (copper-silver) which suggest the same source of mineralization.

Select photos from recent drill core is shown below:





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/176568_211383b64466eaa4_001full.jpg

Core above is from 15 m downhole on DDH-NB-23-02 showing intense alteration with both coarse disseminated and stringer bornite as well as minor identified chalcocite. The bornite is readily identified due to its violet colour while the chalcocite appears as dull black along dendritic patterns.

The below photo from the same hole shows highly altered felsic volcanics with stringers of massive chalcocite. Intense shearing and faulting is shown just below the massive mineralization.





Figure 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/176568_211383b64466eaa4_002full.jpg



The following 3 holes are from DDH-NB23-03 showing bornite, minor chalcocite and traces of native copper.





Figure 3



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/176568_211383b64466eaa4_003full.jpg







Figure 4



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/176568_211383b64466eaa4_004full.jpg







Figure 5



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/176568_211383b64466eaa4_005full.jpg

The drill area is 50m uphill from sample A22-240 which assayed 41.2 % copper in a bornite and chalcopyrite rich sample. It is also 1.2 km from the original showing that gave assays up to 5 % copper in grab samples from a red bed environment.

Drill core containing veining and/or sulphide(s), or notable alteration is sampled in lengths ranging from 0.3 to 3.05m metres. Core samples are cut lengthwise in half, one-half remains in the box and the other half is inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. Standards, blanks and duplicates were added in the sample stream at a rate of 10 per cent.

All samples will be submitted to the ALS prep Labs in Terrace BC with analysis to be completed in Vancouver BC.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca. For investor information please call 250- 636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Decade Resources Ltd.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/176568