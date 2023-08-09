Spark Energy Minerals finalizes Brazilian Subsidiary Incorporation

VANCOUVER, August 9, 2023 - Spark Energy Minerals Inc., ("Spark" or the "Company" (CSE:EMIN)(Frankfurt:J8V)(OTC:MTEHD) ), is pleased to announce that it has fully incorporated a new company in Brazil which will now enable it to expedite its exploration activities.

"Spark has been actively acquiring and exploring mineral prospects to quickly support the enormous demand for Lithium and REE's across the globe. Our world class technical teams will allow us to unlock Brazil's significant potential to become a green powerhouse and global supplier of Lithium. We believe there is significant opportunity to deliver new lithium deposits in an expeditious manner," said Peter Wilson President and CEO of Spark.

Spark aims to leverage strategic its partnerships to support the scale-up of innovative exploration and technologies that are accelerating the pace of the energy transition towards low-carbon energy, not only in Brazil, but also globally.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc., is a Canadian company pursuing battery metals and mineral assets with newly acquired interests in Brazil and Canada. The Company has acquired assets in some of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions, Brazil's growing lithium and provinces and in the Newfoundland, Canada region which is gaining recognition as a world hot spot for lithium and rare earth mineral exploration.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

