Cosigo Resources Ltd. Appoints Richard Hughes and Releases Preliminary Results

Cosigo Resources Ltd. (NEX:CSG.H) today announced the appointment of Richard Hughes as Technical Advisor to the Company, has issued some stock options to key personnel, and discloses latest prospecting channel sample results.

Mr. Hughes is best known for his prominent role in the discovery of one of the world's richest gold mines, the Golden Giant (Hemlo Mine) in Ontario, Canada. The original ore bodies contained 21 million oz of gold (84 million tons at 7.7 gpt Au.)

Robert Collawn, CEO of Cosigo stated: "We are delighted to have a highly respected explorer like Mr. Hughes join us as a Technical Advisor. His geological and vast financial experience in the mining exploration industry, and his impressive track record of discovery will be great assets to us as we advance our projects in Nevada, Brazil, Canada and the Taraira Gold Belt in Colombia."

In connection with today's appointment, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan, Cosigo has granted Mr. Hughes stock options for the purchase of up to 200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 for a five year period. The option grant is subject to TSX Venture approval.

Cosigo would also like to announce that 6,200,000 incentive options were granted to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, including Mr. Richard Hughes above, in accordance with its 10% rolling Stock Option Plan. The options vest immediately, expire five years from the grant date of [August 10, 2023] and are exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share. The option grant is subject to TSX Venture approval.

Finally Cosigo wishes to share its latest results from 14 channel samples taken along a 1019 meter strike on the Taraira project. These are considered at best prospection quality for information purposes only. The channels are the first in what will become the profiling of one of the known conglomerate layers in the company's Taraira strata which will be prioritized over the next few quarters. Although these channel samples were taken with great care by senior geological professor Ricardo Tobon and the prospector team in the field, it is possible known historical gold producing strata's from higher up on the slope still within the title could have weathered and contaminated the visible outcrop of this sampling. The company has tested these field samples at the new Chrysos assay system in MSA Labs in Vancouver. The Chrysos non-destructive and less expensive system is industry tested and various other juniors have already had their results approved by the regulatory bodies in Australia and Canada.

Sample PWE-100 CPA-Mass CPA-Au1 Type Rec. Wt. Ana. Wt. Au Kg g ppm Sample ID 1246662 Rock 2.92 463.1 1.106 1246664 Rock 2.90 450.0 0.040 1246666 Rock 2.68 406.3 0.348 1246669 Rock 2.92 449.9 0.506 1246670 Rock 2.86 455.7 0.751 1246671 Rock 2.94 423.6 0.537 1246672 Rock 2.94 433.8 0.104 1246673 Rock 2.78 432.8 <0.015 1246674 Rock 2.86 427.9 0.021 1246675 Rock 2.94 401.8 <0.015 1246676 Rock 2.92 501.6 0.021 1246677 Rock 2.86 452.0 0.025 1246678 Rock 2.94 481.7 0.019 1246710 Rock 2.80 508.1 0.479 1246757 Rock 2.88 439.3 0.096 1246758 Rock 2.80 439.6 0.033 1246759 Rock 2.88 446.6 0.019 1246760 Rock 2.86 448.2 0.422 1246761 Rock 2.74 500.1 <0.015 1246768 Rock 2.84 465.6 1.558 1246769 Rock 2.84 464.6 0.066 MER12 Rock 0.36 323.1 0.018

We intend to re-assay a selection of these samples at our regularly used standard laboratory in Vancouver to get a better picture of how each lab results compare with respect to the nugget effect known to be a factor in the Taraira strata. These second comparison results will be released as soon as the company has received them.

Mr. Erik Ostensoe P.Geo., a chief geologist of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Cosigo Resources

Cosigo Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company trading on the TSX Venture's NEX Exchange (symbol CSG.h). The Company is focused on exploring and developing the gold potential of its properties in the Taraira District in south-east Colombia near the border of Brazil. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Willow Creek property, located in the northern sierras of Nevada near Winnemucca, a 100% interest in the Damian property in the Cordillera region of Colombia, and owns 13.26% of DHK Diamonds Inc. a company exploring for diamonds in the DO27 region of the NorthWest Territories of Canada.

To find out more about Cosigo Resources visit our website at www.cosigo.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Cosigo Resources Ltd.

Andy Rendle

President & COO

Andy@Cosigo.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward?looking statements and forward?looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward?looking statements or information. Forward?looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward?looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the expected timing and terms of the private placement, use of proceeds, anticipated work program, required approvals in connection with the work program and the ability to obtain such approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward?looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward?looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward?looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the TSXV. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

