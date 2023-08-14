Rupert Resources Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results
Rupert Resources Ltd. ("Rupert Resources" or the "Company") announces that the six nominees listed in its management information circular (the "Circular") dated July 7, 2023 were elected as directors at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Rupert Resources (the "Meeting"). There were 97,621,673 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (representing 48.15% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation being 202,742,873 as of the record date for the Meeting). The voting results for the Meeting are set out below.
|
DIRECTOR
|
FOR
|
WITHHELD
|
Susan Milton
|
93,703,714
|
98.79%
|
1,145,688
|
1.21%
|
Gunnar Nilsson
|
85,736,235
|
90.39%
|
9,113,167
|
9.61%
|
George Ogilvie
|
92,863,300
|
97.91%
|
1,986,102
|
2.09%
|
Michael Ouellette
|
92,863,300
|
97.91%
|
1,986,102
|
2.09%
|
Mike Sutton
|
89,513,350
|
94.37%
|
5,336,052
|
5.63%
|
James Withall
|
73,930,089
|
77.94%
|
20,919,313
|
22.06%
At the Meeting, the following resolutions as set out in the Circular, were passed as ordinary resolutions of Rupert's shareholders. Proxies and votes received at the Meeting were as follows:
|
Resolutions
|
For
|
Withheld
|
Re-appointment of Auditors
|
100%
|
0.00%
|
|
For
|
Against
|
Equity Incentive Plan (as defined in the Circular)
|
73.16%
|
26.84%
The results of the matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on August 14, 2023.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230814189130/en/
Contact
For further information, please contact:
James Withall
Chief Executive Officer
jwithall@rupertresources.com
Thomas Credland
Head of Corporate Development
tcredland@rupertresources.com
Rupert Resources Ltd.
82 Richmond Street East, Suite 203, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1
Tel: +1 416-304-9004 Web: http://rupertresources.com/