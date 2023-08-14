Rupert Resources Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

Rupert Resources Ltd. ("Rupert Resources" or the "Company") announces that the six nominees listed in its management information circular (the "Circular") dated July 7, 2023 were elected as directors at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Rupert Resources (the "Meeting"). There were 97,621,673 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (representing 48.15% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation being 202,742,873 as of the record date for the Meeting). The voting results for the Meeting are set out below.

DIRECTOR FOR WITHHELD Susan Milton 93,703,714 98.79% 1,145,688 1.21% Gunnar Nilsson 85,736,235 90.39% 9,113,167 9.61% George Ogilvie 92,863,300 97.91% 1,986,102 2.09% Michael Ouellette 92,863,300 97.91% 1,986,102 2.09% Mike Sutton 89,513,350 94.37% 5,336,052 5.63% James Withall 73,930,089 77.94% 20,919,313 22.06%

At the Meeting, the following resolutions as set out in the Circular, were passed as ordinary resolutions of Rupert's shareholders. Proxies and votes received at the Meeting were as follows:

Resolutions For Withheld Re-appointment of Auditors 100% 0.00% For Against Equity Incentive Plan (as defined in the Circular) 73.16% 26.84%

The results of the matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on August 14, 2023.

