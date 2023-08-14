Menü Artikel
Rupert Resources Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

12:57 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Rupert Resources Ltd. ("Rupert Resources" or the "Company") announces that the six nominees listed in its management information circular (the "Circular") dated July 7, 2023 were elected as directors at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Rupert Resources (the "Meeting"). There were 97,621,673 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (representing 48.15% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation being 202,742,873 as of the record date for the Meeting). The voting results for the Meeting are set out below.

DIRECTOR

FOR

WITHHELD

Susan Milton

93,703,714

98.79%

1,145,688

1.21%

Gunnar Nilsson

85,736,235

90.39%

9,113,167

9.61%

George Ogilvie

92,863,300

97.91%

1,986,102

2.09%

Michael Ouellette

92,863,300

97.91%

1,986,102

2.09%

Mike Sutton

89,513,350

94.37%

5,336,052

5.63%

James Withall

73,930,089

77.94%

20,919,313

22.06%

At the Meeting, the following resolutions as set out in the Circular, were passed as ordinary resolutions of Rupert's shareholders. Proxies and votes received at the Meeting were as follows:

Resolutions

For

Withheld

Re-appointment of Auditors

100%

0.00%

For

Against

Equity Incentive Plan (as defined in the Circular)

73.16%

26.84%

The results of the matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on August 14, 2023.



Contact

For further information, please contact:

James Withall
Chief Executive Officer
jwithall@rupertresources.com

Thomas Credland
Head of Corporate Development
tcredland@rupertresources.com

Rupert Resources Ltd.
82 Richmond Street East, Suite 203, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1
Tel: +1 416-304-9004 Web: http://rupertresources.com/


