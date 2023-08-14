Perspective on the Transformative Landscape of the Baie Verte Peninsula by Gold Hunter

Vancouver, August 14, 2023 - The Baie Verte Peninsula is experiencing transformative changes, solidifying its evolving position in Newfoundland and Labrador's mining industry. Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company") is observing as well as shaping some of these pivotal shifts. On July 24th, 2023, Gold Hunter expanded its land position by 239% to a total of 17,227.97 hectares in the heart of the Baie Verte Peninsula area. This move strengthened Gold Hunter's foothold in Newfoundland's premier mining district, setting the stage for advanced exploration and potential discoveries.

The acquisition of the Point Rousse Project by Maritime Resources Corp. ("Maritime") from Signal Gold Inc. (announced June 19th, 2023), including the Pine Cove mill and in-pit tailings facility, is a hallmark of the peninsula's evolving landscape. The new partnership evident in today's Memorandum of Understanding between Maritime and New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found Gold"), promises synergistic opportunities centred around the Pine Cove Mill. The recent insolvency of Rambler Metals & Mining Plc ("Rambler"), with its Ming Mine situated near Gold Hunter's Rambler Project and effectively enveloped by it, has put Gold Hunter in a vigilant stance. We are closely monitoring developments and their implications for the regions mining sector.





Figure 1: Map of the Baie Verte Peninsula, highlighting Gold Hunter's, Maritime's, and other significant projects and mining infrastructure in the district.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8550/177199_33d1583c34dd7944_002full.jpg

Gold Hunter's commitment is more profound than mere land expansion; it has invested over 2,000 hours in a pioneering data compilation of the area, recognizing the region's latent potential. This effort places Gold Hunter as a frontrunner for new discoveries and expansions. Sean Kingsley, President and CEO of Gold Hunter, stated, "Our in-depth data-driven approach isn't coincidental. We recognized the transformative potential of the Baie Verte Peninsula. We're proactive participants, invigorated by the opportunities that lie ahead. As the peninsula's story continues, our excitement for the next chapter is unparalleled."

Gold Hunter firmly believes in sustainable and environmentally responsible exploration. We are collaborating closely with in-province prospectors, consultants, and the local community to initiate our exploration program. A primary focus of our initial efforts will be following up on high-priority targets identified from our extensive data compilation program. Notably, a portion of our exploration program will be directed towards unlocking additional value from the recently acquired Painted Dory and Woodstock project areas, where there's already identified strong immediate follow-up targets. Our groundwork will prioritize boots-on-the-ground prospecting, ensuring a hands-on and attentive approach before any drilling in 2023. By intertwining our efforts with local expertise and knowledge, we're not only tapping into the potential of the Baie Verte Peninsula but also upholding our commitment to responsible and community-focused exploration.

About Gold Hunter Resources: Gold Hunter Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on the evaluation and development of mineral-rich regions in Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as Ontario, Canada. We operate in areas known for their mineral resources and are committed to identifying the full potential of our project sites in a responsible and sustainable manner.

