Emp Metals Confirms High Lithium In Brine Concentrations - Up To 237 Mg/l At Second Viewfield Well

VANCOUVER, Aug. 17, 2023 - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results from a multi-layer perforation and swab test of a second targeted lithium well strategically located on Hub City Lithium Corp.'s ("HCL") Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions located in the Viewfield Area of Saskatchewan. The successful step out well was approximately 800 metres east of the Viewfield discovery well (see press release dated February 21, 2023).

Third-party laboratory testing returned lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation of up to 237 mg/l (the "Test Results") (For Detailed Test Results refer to Table 1). According to public records, these Test Results are among the highest lithium concentrations recorded in a brine in Canada to date.

Test Results - Table 1

Target Duperow

Interval Average Porosity

(%) Zone Thickness

(m) Lithium

Concentration (mg/l) Wymark E 9.3 3.3 118 Wymark D 11.0 9.7 237 Wymark C 11.2 8.3 166 Wymark B 13.1 16.2 102 Wymark A 13.4 8.00 99 Saskatoon B 8.1 10.1 104 Saskatoon A 12.2 9.7 89









Note: Independent laboratory testing was conducted by Isobrine Solutions (Edmonton, Alberta)

Rob Gamley, EMP CEO commented, "The results of the second Viewfield well confirm the highly-concentrated lithium resource encountered in the Viewfield discovery well. The Wymark E, D, C, B, A, and Saskatoon A zones all had lithium concentrations within the modelled range predicted by the NI 43-101 resource assessment dated April 20, 2023 (please see press release May 2, 2023). The Saskatoon B zone exceeded expectations, with a significantly higher lithium concentration (104 mg/L) than the modelled range of 50 - 75 mg/L. Importantly, the information gathered from this well will be incorporated into the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) which is on track for completion this quarter."

Joint Venture

EMP and ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK") (TSXV: ROK) jointly own HCL. EMP has a seventy-five (75%) percent interest in HCL, with the balance, twenty-five (25%) percent, owned by ROK.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Bronson, P. Geo., a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About EMP

EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large scale resources using direct lithium extraction ("DLE"). EMP, in partnership with ROK, currently holds 192,000 net (77,700 hectares) acres of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com

