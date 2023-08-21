Menü Artikel
Decade Announces Start of Aggressive Exploration at the Copper Discovery at the Nobody Knows Project, Terrace BC

19:24 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Stewart, August 21, 2023 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") reports that it has contracted Hardline Exploration Services based out of Smithers BC to conduct a program of soil and silt sampling, prospecting and geological mapping in the area of the Nobody Knows discovery drill holes. The program will sample in surrounding areas of other known copper sulphide mineralization exposed in logging road exposures 1-2 km away. In addition, the Company is preparing drill pad locations for the next phase of drilling. The area of the discovery is ideally located for drilling until early to late November. Drill core from the first 3 holes has been logged, saw-cut in half with samples delivered to the assay lab in Terrace. Assays will be released upon receipt and compilation.

The project is part of a large claim holding consisting of 48 contiguous minerals claims which include Treasure Mountain, Nobody Knows, Dardanelle (presently farmed out) and Treasure Mountain properties totaling 17,470 hectares. All 48 mineral claims are 100% owned by Decade Resources Ltd. The project stretches from 10 to 40 air kilometers east of Terrace, B.C., on the northern slopes of the Copper River valley.

All samples have been submitted to the ALS prep Labs in Terrace BC with analysis to be completed in Vancouver BC.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca. For investor information please call 250- 636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Decade Resources Ltd.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177943


