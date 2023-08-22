Lake Winn Provides Update on Spin-Out Financing

Vancouver, August 22, 2023 - Lake Winn Resources Corp. (TSXV:LWR) (FSE:EE1A) (the "Company") announces that Gold Winn Resources Corp. ("Gold Winn"), the exploration company involved with the Company's spin-out of its Cloud and Quartz properties in Manitoba (the "Spin-Out"), intends to increase the size of its non-brokered private placement, as previously announced in a news release issued on August 16, 2023 (the "Offering"), from a maximum of 7,500,000 special warrants (the "Special Warrants") to 10,000,000 Special Warrants at a price of $0.025 per Special Warrant, for gross proceeds of up to $250,000.

All other terms of the Offering will remain the same as previously announced. Each Special Warrant will entitle the holder to one common share of Gold Winn (a "Gold Winn Common Share"). Each Special Warrant will automatically convert, without the payment of any additional consideration, into one Gold Winn Common Share on the date (the "Conversion Date") that is the earlier of (i) the date on which the Spin-Out is completed (immediately following the completion of the Spin-Out), and (ii) December 31, 2023. For greater certainty, no Special Warrants may be exercised by the holder thereof prior to the Conversion Date. Additional information on the Spin-Out is can be found in the Company's news releases dated July 12, 2023 and July 31, 2023 (copies of which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com). The Offering, including the increase in size, remains subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Lake Winn

Lake Winn Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% owned Little Nahanni Lithium Project, which is located in the western Northwest Territories near the Yukon Border. The project covers 7,080 hectares that encompasses a 7 km long, and up to 500 m wide, lithium, tantalum, cesium, and tin pegmatite dyke swarm. Lake Winn is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Lake Winn Resources Corp.

Patrick Power

CEO and Director

Lake Winn Resources Corp.

Telephone: (604) 218-8772

