Pan American Energy Corp. Announces Results of UAV-Borne Magnetic Survey at the Big Mack Lithium Project

CALGARY, Aug. 28, 2023 - Pan American Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Pan American") (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FRA: SS60) is pleased to announce the results from the 2023 high resolution UAV-borne magnetics survey over the Big Mack Lithium Project (the "Project"). The survey was completed by EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. ("EarthEx") and was successful in identifying multiple prospective features exhibiting low magnetic responses which have been interpreted to have the potential to host lithium-bearing pegmatites. These results are expected to aid in defining exploration targets and further delineating the extent of this type of mineralization at surface.



The survey was part of a larger collaboration project between the Company and Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. at the Big Mack and Big Whopper Project near Kenora, Ontario. The University of Manitoba and EarthEx are also granted use of the data generated by the survey for research, publication, and case study purposes. The survey was completed to provide a highly detailed magnetic map to aid in exploration mapping and drill-targeting in the area. The survey was conducted by EarthEx by flying a drone equipped with an exMAG high-resolution magnetic surveying system over the Big Mack and Big Whopper Projects in a grid. The grid was comprised of 732.1 line kilometers with data acquired on 25 meter spaced lines, with 250 meter spaced tie-lines. The survey data was then processed by EarthEx to generate 3D inversion voxels and isosurfaces, as well as advanced 2D imagery products, including magnetic imagery data grids and interpreted maps (see Figure 2).

Pegmatites often occur in semi-discontinuous swarms that can be concentrated along structural trends and geological boundaries. The exMAG high-resolution low-flying UAV magnetic surveying system used by EarthEx is useful in identifying structural trends and areas of low magnetic susceptibility that may correlate with lithium-bearing pegmatites. Final images from EarthEx's magnetic data identified multiple high priority magnetic low targets. Figure 1 illustrates the magnetic lows identified by the survey with reference to the known lithium-bearing pegmatites at the Project. The coincidence of these magnetic lows with the known lithium-bearing pegmatites and their extensions appears to show the dominant trending structure of the geology within the Project, striking along a NE-SE plane. Of particular note is the anomalies that directly match the magnetic signatures of the Big Mack and Eleven Zone Pegmatites. This result provides strong motivation to investigate for previously undetected potential lithium bearing pegmatites. The Company intends to examine these anomalies further with the hopes of identifying additional lithium-bearing pegmatites at the Project.

Figure 1: Outline of lithium-Bearing Pegmatites (red lines) and magnetic lows (yellow polygons and lines) overlain on EarthEx iView1 Image

Based on the results of the survey, three high-priority target zones have been identified at the Project in the immediate vicinity of the Big Mack Pegmatite. These exploration targets were generated using 3D inversion and advanced 2D data imagery, by correlating low-magnetic structures with historic data and proximity to areas of known lithium mineralization (Figures 2 and 3).

EEX01 - Immediately south of the Big Mack pegmatite, and almost continuous with it. The 3D modelling in this area suggests that a sizeable but discrete deep magnetically low body extends down-plunge to the southeast of the known Big Mack mineralization. Two drill-holes, EX-A-P01 and EX-A-P02 have been recommended by EarthEx to test the core of the low magnetic susceptibility model (Figure 3).

EEX02 - This trend extends to the NW from the Big Mack Pegmatite and follows mapped pegmatite trends. It exhibits appreciable volume, but less depth extent than Target EEX01.

EEX03 - A low body in the magnetic model correlates with a significant number of mapped pegmatites at surface.

The Company intends to incorporate the results of the survey into future exploration program design and drill targeting.

Figure 2: 3D inversion model with contours of magnetic low features (grey), stripped outcrop exposures (white), and mapped pegmatite trends (red).

Figure 3: EarthEx Target EEX01 Big Mack Extension

"The NW-SE trending thick low body identified by the detailed 3D modelling of the data generated by the survey suggests that there may be significant additional extent to the Big Mack pegmatite that is not yet drill-tested. While many felsic rock types can exhibit low magnetic signatures, the U of M pegmatite mapping suggests that pegmatite sources for these lows is one likely interpretation," states Daniel Card, President of EarthEx. "The correlation between historic drilling and the 3D modelled magnetic low directly below Big Mack, as well as the 2D representation of the mineralization's surface expression, are among the best EarthEx has seen to date."

Pan American's CEO, Jason Latkowcer, commented "We are thrilled with the results of this magnetic survey and have identified several high-priority drill targets with potential for lithium mineralization. We'd like to congratulate Avalon on their recent measured and indicated mineral resource estimate upgrade at the Big Whopper and thank them for their collaboration on this survey. We'd also like to thank Daniel Card and his team at EarthEx for a job well done!"

Qualified Person and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Daniel Card, P.Geo., RPGeo., who is independent of the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

The magnetic data from the survey has passed standard control measures for verification by Daniel Card, P.Geo and EarthEx.

Before surveying the grid, a "cloverleaf" test was completed to confirm that the geophysical system in the drone was performing correctly. While doing this test, the drone flew in a cloverleaf pattern recording the total magnetic field in the centre of the cloverleaf on each pass, while flying in several different directions. This provided a measure of the consistency of the readings with the sensor in various orientations. The cloverleaf tests for the survey grid flown by EarthEx were successful and within the appropriate standard deviation.

Data from the survey has shown to be consistent across the survey area at locations where survey lines meet and where they intersect with tie lines. Tie line levelling and decorrugation filters have been properly applied to correct any minor data deviations due to variations in sensor altitude or turbulent flight.

Examination of high order differentials of the data (4th and 8th difference) has been used to isolate noise envelopes and show they are consistent and within acceptable ranges throughout the study area.

About EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc.

EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. is a Manitoba company, founded in 2014 in Selkirk, Manitoba by president and Chief Geophysicist, Daniel Card, P. Geo., RPGeo. EarthEx is specialized in geophysical prospecting for hard-rock minerals, and work with cutting edge technologies and data analysis methodology.

For more information contact Daniel Card, President and Chief Geophysicist, earthex@eexgeo.com or visit https://eexgeo.com

About the Big Mack Project

The Big Mack Lithium Project is located 2 km east of all-weather Snook Lake Road about 80 km north of Kenora, ON. The property is proximal (~1.3 km) to Avalon Advanced Material Inc's Separation Rapids, Big Whopper deposit which hosts a measured and indicated resource. The property is within an Ontario registered mining lease, with over 30 years of exploration history. The property lies within the traditional land use area of the Wabaseemoong Independent Nations of Whitedog, Ontario: an Aboriginal community located approximately 35 km southwest of the property.

The property hosts four known Li-bearing pegmatites including the Big Mack pegmatite, Eleven Zone, Sprinkler Zone, and 6095 pegmatite which are thought to be related to the Separation Rapids Pluton. They are interpreted as zoned Complex Type, Petalite Subtype LCT Pegmatites. The Big Mack pegmatite represents the largest petalite-bearing mass on the property and is exposed over an 80 by 225 m area. Historic drilling campaigns (1998, 1999, 2001) intersected mineralization extending along a strike length of ~150 meters and to a depth of 75 meters. The deposit remains open at depth and along strike.

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FSE: SS60) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

The Company executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources providing for the right to acquire up to a 90% interest in the drill-ready Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario. The Company has also entered a property option agreement with Horizon Lithium LLC providing for the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project, located within the Clayton Valley - Tonopah Lithium Belt, Nevada, USA.

To register for investor updates please visit https://panam-energy.com.

