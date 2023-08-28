Cosa Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

Vancouver, August 28, 2023 - Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "COSAF". Common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "COSA", as well as on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the new symbol "SSKU".

Keith Bodnarchuk, President & CEO, commented: "Given our team's successful track record of discovery and delivery of shareholder value, and our growing portfolio of under-explored Athabasca Basin uranium projects in Northern Saskatchewan, we have seen continued interest from investors outside of Canada, and are excited to provide them with easier access and exposure to Cosa as we grow and advance as a company."

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group which operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 12,000 securities including stocks and Exchange Traded Funds. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must meet a minimum bid price test among other financial conditions, be current in their reporting, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

By trading on the OTCQB, The Company aims to simplify trading of its common shares and provide increased access to financial and other disclosure. OTCQB exposure and quality standards allow Canadian listed and operated companies to build shareholder value by improving liquidity and attracting new investors. Transparency, modern technology, and market regulation allows investors to make confident and informed decisions when investing in OTCQB listed companies.

The Company's common shares are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States; U.S. investors can access financial disclosure and real-time quotes for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Cosa Resources

Cosa Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and is focused on the exploration of its uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio includes seven uranium exploration properties: Ursa, Orion, Castor, Charcoal, Helios, Astro, and Orbit totaling 147,347 ha in the eastern, northern, and southern Athabasca Basin region.

The team behind Cosa Resources has a track record of success in Saskatchewan, with several decades of combined experience in uranium exploration, discovery, and development in the province.

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO

info@cosaresources.ca

+1 888-899-2672 (COSA)

Cautionary Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "Forward‐Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward‐looking statements or information. These forward looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the exploration, development, and production at the Company's mineral projects.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of the Company, future growth potential for the Company and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the speculative nature of exploration and development; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified in the Company's public disclosure documents. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178606