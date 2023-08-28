Sidney Resources Corporation Provides an Update on the Lucky Ben Project Mill Construction to Begin Bulk Sample Processing

COEUR D' ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / Sidney Resources Corp. (OTC PINK:SDRC) is delighted to provide shareholders with an update on the ongoing construction of the portable mill and mill building at its Lucky Ben Project located in Warren, Idaho.

The mill system under construction is made up of six machines:

Impact Mill

12" Diameter x 13' Trommel Feeder Conveyor

Trommel and Primary Concentrator

6" Diameter x 10' Tailings Discharge Conveyor

Secondary Concentrator

Tertiary Concentrator

Andrew Thad Marvin, PE, and COO of Marvin Minerals (a division of Marvin's), who is leading the custom mill construction, was quoted as saying, "I anticipate you'll start to see that things are getting completed very quickly. Marvin's has needed to make tooling to complete the equipment above. The largest time consumer of the tooling was a grinding lathe to precision grind the screws. Three weeks to build and operate a lathe from scratch is unheard of. We did it! We have completed the grinding lathe, and things are already starting to accelerate. Within a week of getting the grinding lathe built and operational, we completed and successfully tested the 6" screw conveyor.

At this point, all the major machines that make up the crushing and concentration of the ore have been started. The trommel and the primary concentrator are complete, and the discharge conveyor, which removes tailings from the concentrator, is complete. Today we attached the 6" screw conveyor to the discharge of the concentrator. Shortly, we will seal all the connections and do final testing. Once items 3 and 4 above are completed, we will get back on the 12" screw conveyor. This conveyor will go much faster because we have a clear process to build and grind the 12" screw. Within a week and a half, we will have the 12-inch conveyor completed and begin operational checks. The impact mill will also go very quickly. We will likely have that completed within two to three days. I want to remind everyone that Marvin's has already demonstrated each of the processes it uses to maximize precious metal recovery. The development of the above equipment is simply the process of scaling up what Marvin's has already successfully done in the lab. We are not hoping to find a solution; we have a solution, and we are moving it from test to low-scale production!"

In the coming days, we are going to deliver a ton of ore from Lucky Ben to Andrew Thad so that he can examine it and use it in the mill's testing and adjustment processes. In addition to this, our geologist, Steve Dobson, will be sending samples to a number of different labs so that more testing can be done, comparisons can be made, and the results can be validated. We anticipate that as much as 1,200 tons of development rock will be sampled and put through the mill as a test case this winter in order to precisely determine how the presence of nuggets affects the results of an assay. By utilizing this methodology, the company is able to evaluate the accuracy of estimations within a clearly delineated region and come up with the most effective tactics to incorporate the nugget impact that was seen in the assays into upcoming production.

About Sidney Resources Corp:

Sidney Resources Corp. is a green technology, clean water and clean refining company that strives to change the way the world develops. Our efforts will provide a cleaner world so our children can express their brilliance to the highest of their potential. Our future lies in our future generations' ability to problem solve without the toxins and carcinogens that inhibit development. Sidney is advancing technologies that will implement cleaner methods not only beneficial economically but designed to maintain a sustainable future.

