Quantum Battery Metals Enhances and Finalizes Hooks Project Work Program

Vancouver, August 29, 2023 - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") announces that the Company has finalized its exploration program for the Hook's Harbour property, a highly prospective copper property located in Newfoundland, Canada.

The company indicates that the exploration program is set to be completed mid-September 2023 and will consist of remote sensing leveraging cutting-edge remote sensing satellite technology to unearth significant mineral potential at the site and to identify future targets and anomalies on the property.

Remote sensing, particularly in the mining sector, has revolutionized the exploration of undiscovered mineral wealth hidden beneath the earth's surface. This technology involves the detection and measurement of changes in radiation from distant objects, allowing researchers to discern characteristics and patterns without direct contact. For Quantum and its shareholders, the integration of satellite-based remote sensing means more precise, efficient, and comprehensive insights into underground anomalies and prospective targets.

"As we step into the next phase of exploration at Hook's Harbour, our commitment remains rooted in utilizing the best technology available. Remote sensing via satellite provides us with a birds-eye perspective, penetrating the earth's surface layers and revealing hidden treasures that might otherwise go unnoticed," stated Marc Momeni, CEO of Quantum Battery Metals Corp. "For our valued shareholders, this means we're investing in technology that could potentially yield higher discovery rates, optimized operations, and, ultimately, better returns."

The appeal of satellite-based remote sensing lies in its non-intrusive nature. The ability to scan vast areas without the logistical challenges of on-ground surveys means faster, more efficient data collection. The high-resolution images and data generated will enable Quantum's expert team to identify promising areas with heightened accuracy, making drilling more targeted and cost-effective.

This venture underscores Quantum Battery Metals Corp.'s dedication to merging traditional exploration methodologies with futuristic technologies. As the Company positions itself at the forefront of the metals exploration space, shareholders can anticipate that innovations like these will drive Quantum's ambitions, bringing greater value and fostering sustainable growth.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Carsten Schmider Media Relations Publishing, which is expected to engage on-line marketing, for a sum of up to 150,000€ to broaden the company's reach within the investment community, increasing investor awareness of the company, and attracting potential new investors through various on-line platforms and methods of engagement such as advertisements and banner-ads.

