Tantalex Lithium Resources Files Updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Report for the Manono Lithium Tailings Project Now Including Tin and Tantalum

Toronto, September 6, 2023 - Tantalex Lithium Resources Corp. (CSE:TTX) (FSE:DW8) (OTC:TTLXF) ("Tantalex" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to report it has filed an updated technical report titled "NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Report for the Manono Lithium Tailings Project, Manono, Democratic Republic of Congo, with an effective date of September 4th, 2023 (the "Mineral Resource Report").

A summary of the Mineral Resource estimates per deposit as well as the total Measured, Indicated and Inferred and combined Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources is shown in Table 1. The volumes and grades associated to Li2O have not changed from the original report dated December 13th 2022 but now includes tin and tantalum grades from tailings dumps I, G and K. To be noted that assays from Dump C have not yet been re-assayed for the Sn and Ta grades, therefore only an Inferred Li2O Mineral Resource is declared for this deposit.

Table 1?1

Manono Mineral Resources a 0.20% Li2O cut-off grade - 23 August 2023 Deposit Classification Tonnes

(Mt) Li2O % Sn ppm Ta ppm Cc Inferred 2.99 0.32 - - Ic Inferred 0.51 0.49 583 29 Gc Indicated 0.29 0.78 579 30 Inferred 0.51 0.84 554 29 Gf Indicated 1.39 0.35 183 22 Inferred 0.13 0.33 209 26 K Measured 3.77 0.86 305 25 Inferred 2.33 0.67 652 35 Li2O, Sn and Ta Mineral Resources Total Measured 3.77 0.86 306 25 Indicated 1.69 0.42 252 24 Measured & Indicated 5.46 0.73 289 25 Inferred 3.48 0.66 614 33 Li2O only Mineral Resources Total Inferred 2.99 0.32 - -

Notes:

1. All tabulated data have been rounded and as a result minor computational errors may occur.

2. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves, have no demonstrated economic viability

3. Li2O % grades calculated by applying a factor of 2.153 to Li % grades

4. Mt = Million tonnes, ppm = parts per million

5. Inferred Li2O, Sn and Ta Mineral Resources are totalled for the Southern Sector dumps (Ic, Gc, Gf and K).

6. Inferred Li2O only Mineral Resources are for the Cc dump.

The Mineral Resource was estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Best Practice Guidelines and is reported in accordance with the 2014 CIM Definition Standards, which have been incorporated by reference into National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101), and may be found at www.tantalexlithium.com or under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Qualified Person for the Mineral Resource Estimate is Mr. Rui Goncalves (BSc Hons, MSc (Eng.)) who is a geologist with 13 years of experience in base and precious metals exploration, mining geology and Mineral Resource estimation. He is a Senior Mineral Resource Consultant for The MSA Group (an independent consulting company), is registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and is a Member of the Geological Society of South Africa (GSSA). Mr. Goncalves has the appropriate qualification and experience to be considered a "Qualified Person" for the style and type of mineralisation and activity being undertaken as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

Qualified person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gary Pearse MSc, P. Eng, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation

Tantalex Lithium is an exploration and development stage mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of lithium, tin, tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa.

It is currently focused on developing its lithium assets in the prolific Manono area in the Democratic Republic of Congo; The Manono Lithium Tailings Project and the Pegmatite Corridor Exploration Program.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although Tantalex believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Tantalex disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

For more information, please contact:

Eric Allard

President & CEO

Email: ea@tantalex.ca

Website: www.tantalexlithium.com

Tel: 1-581-996-3007

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.